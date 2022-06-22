ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Man charged with DUI after vehicle goes airborne

By KHQA Staff
khqa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — A man is facing charges after a vehicle went airborne and he ran away from the scene. Macomb Police were called around 11:45 a.m. Monday to...

khqa.com

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Police: Man arrested for threatening to shoot campground managers

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Galesburg man is facing numerous charges after authorities say he threatened to shoot employees at a campground and then eluded deputies. McDonough County deputies on Thursday responded to 23200 N. 2000th Rd. in Bushnell for a report of disorderly man who threatened to shoot managers at a campground.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to crash at Mcdonald’s

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident at McDonald’s on University Street Friday. According to Peoria Police Lt. Michael Bolan, officers were initially responding to a hit-and-run near Walgreens on University Street. Officers observed a red pickup truck that refused to stop and crashed near Mcdonald’s.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Alleged shooting threat, scuffle with police leads to arrest in Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - A Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Thursday in Macomb near the Heritage Days carnival after he allegedly threatened to shoot at least one person and assaulted police, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Nick Petitgout said 51-year-old Jeffrey A. Griswold was charged with aggravated...
MACOMB, IL
khqa.com

Macomb man life-flighted to hospital after crash

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Macomb man involved in a rear-end crash on Wednesday was life-flighted to a hospital with serious injures. The wreck happened on Illinois Route 336 in McDonough County around 2:51 p.m. According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a Mack...
MACOMB, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Macomb, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
KBUR

One person injured in two vehicle crash in McDonough County

Macomb, Ill.- One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, June 22nd in McDonough County. According to Illinois State Police, on Wednesday a 2017 Mack Concrete Truck driven by 51-year-old Mitchell Van Bebber of Colchester, Illinois was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 336 east of County Road 150 East in McDonough County.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Two Dead Following Drowning Incident in Knox County

At approximately 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a privately owned pond in the 2600 block of Knox Highway 12, in Altona, for an accident involving two drowning victims. Steven Dennison, age 73, of Altona IL and Keith Dennison, age 67,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

Shots fired incident results in crash, foot chase

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police apprehended a man following a brief car and foot chase after shots were fired at a nearby apartment complex. Police were called at 10:55 a.m. to that apartment complex on a domestic call. Police said an adult male fled the scene in a...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man with a long history of burglary….wanted for attempted burglary

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, June 14th responded to the 1400 block of Meadow Drive for a suspicious person. A male victim told police he was notified by his neighbors that a man was in his yard. The victim’s neighbors and the victim, who was watching along on his security cameras, observed an unknown male enter the backyard, take a patio chair and place it near a garage window. The suspect then pushed a window unit – which fell into the garage and landed on a vehicle parked inside. Neighbors yelled at the man who they believed to be under the influence of drugs. The man, identified as 59-year-old Leroy McMahill of Galesburg, told neighbors he was “hiding from his girlfriend’s husband.” According to police reports, McMahill has an extensive history of burglaries. McMahill was just arrested back on June 11th after he attempted to steal a chainsaw from Walmart. Officers were able to speak with McMahill over the phone the following day, but have not been able to locate him at the time of the police report. He was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Attempted Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespassing.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Airborne#East University Drive
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Respond to Single Vehicle Accident

On 06/20/22 at approximately 11:45 am, the Macomb Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of E. University Dr. Witnesses stated that a vehicle went off the roadway and up an embankment, causing it be become airborne. Witnesses further stated that the vehicle came to a rest in Oakwood Cemetery and that the driver was currently fleeing from the scene on foot.
MACOMB, IL
hoiabc.com

Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple people to the hospital Thursday

PEORIA HEIGHTS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - At least two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday. According to a release, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call with Peoria Heights at War Memorial Drive and Atlantic with what appeared to be a four-vehicle crash with entrapment.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth Man Arrested for Attempted Aggravated Arson

On June 23, 2022 William L. Frakes 51 of Monmouth was arrested on a Warren County warrants for the Manufacture or Possession of Explosive or Incendiary Device and Attempt to Commit Aggravated Arson. The warrants were issued by the Warren County State’s Attorney stemming from an incident that occurred on June 9, 2022 in the 800 block of S. 1st St. Monmouth. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also conducted a search warrant at Frakes’ residence in the 600 block of W. Euclid Ave. Monmouth. Frakes is being held in the Warren County jail with a $35,000 bond, awaiting court proceedings.
MONMOUTH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Judge killed when bicycle hit by truck; bids over budget for WIU performing arts center; West Burlington pool shooting suspect in custody

A current 8th District circuit court judge and former Schuyler County state’s attorney died after being hit by a truck while riding his bicycle. Illinois State Police said Ramon Escapa, 42, of Rushville was hit from behind while bicycling near Frederick on June 19. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSHVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Motorcycle vs. Car Crash on U.S. 67 north of Jacksonville

At least one person was injured when a motorcycle and a car crash on U.S. 67 at Mt. Zion Road north of Jacksonville this afternoon. Initial reports of a car versus motorcycle crash came into West Central Illinois Dispatch just after 4PM this afternoon. The Jacksonville Fire Department, LifeStar EMS,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Western Iowa Today

Authorities identify man killed in Iowa grain silo collapse

YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a grain silo collapse as a 30-year-old resident of the small southeast Iowa city of Winfield. The sheriff’s office said Friday that Rickey Ryan Kammerer was killed in the collapse of the silo Tuesday morning at the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth. His body was recovered Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed. Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.
YARMOUTH, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify 2 men who drowned in Altona pond

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Knox County deputies have identified the two men who drowned in an Altona pond Saturday afternoon. Steven Dennison, 73, of Altona and Keith Dennison, 67, of Galva were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies. According to a media release, officers responded around noon...
ALTONA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for last month

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man wanted for a month in connection to an incident that caused minor injuries to two police officers has been found. Peoria Police say Wilbert Tuson, 23, was arrested late Tuesday morning in Kewanee by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, not far from an area where several bars are located.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman charged with leaving baby in car

BELLEVUE, Ill. – A rural Knox County woman was arrested Monday for what Peoria County Jail records indicate was the third time this year on a charge of Endangering the Life or Health of a Child. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says deputies went to Plank Road Liquor in...
BELLEVUE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy