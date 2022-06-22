Publix not offering COVID vaccines to children under 5

Two Florida counties cracked the top 500 in the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings. The fifth annual project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents nationwide across dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as a community's crime rates, obesity prevalence, poverty rate and cancer incidence are grouped into 10 categories ranging from the economy, equity and population health to the environment, food and nutrition, and public safety. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO