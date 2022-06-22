ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix not offering COVID vaccines to children under 5

By Fox 13 News staff
fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKELAND, Fla. - While children age six months to 5 years old are now approved to receive COVID-19 vaccines, parents will not be able to get their kids vaccinated at one major pharmacy. Publix says its pharmacies will not administer vaccines to children under the age of 5 at...

