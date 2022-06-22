ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

LITTER INITIATIVE HOPES TO CLEAN UP TRASH AROUND OUR CITY

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY IS PUSHING FORWARD WITH EFFORTS TO CLEAN UP LITTER FROM THE CITY’S STREETS AND PARKS. SARAH NELSON OF THE CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY BOARD SAYS THE LATEST EFFORT...

kscj.com

nwestiowa.com

City, family help bring pickleball to Ireton

IRETON—A pickleball court is coming to Ireton. The city of Ireton received a $10,000 grant from the Ireton Community Foundation in May to cover part of the cost of creating a pickleball court that will double as a basketball court in Ireton’s ballpark. An Ireton family is covering...
kscj.com

RIVERSIDE POOL SET TO OPEN SATURDAY

SIOUX CITY’S RIVERSIDE FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER WILL OPEN TO THE PUBLIC THIS SATURDAY. CITY RECREATION DIRECTOR JOHN BYRNES SAYS REPAIRS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED ON THE POOL AND EVERYTHING IS READY TO GO FOR THE SUMMER SWIMMING SEASON:. RSIDE3 OC……….OPEN THE DOORS. :19. BYRNES SAYS A LOT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

COVID CASES CONTINUE IN SIOUXLAND

EVEN THOUGH THE PANDEMIC IS OVER, THERE ARE STILL NEW CASES OF COVID-19 BEING REPORTED EACH WEEK IN SIOUXLAND. TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS CASE NUMBERS HAVE GONE UP IN SIOUX CITY RECENTLY:. TYLER1 OC…….EVERYWHERE ELSE. :17. BROCK SAYS MOST OF THOSE CASES HAVE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
B102.7

Upcoming South Dakota Event Getting Negative National Attention

An upcoming South Dakota event is generating some controversy online, six weeks before it is scheduled to take place. The inaugural Canton Civil War Days are set for August 13-14 on a 20-acre plot of land on the western edge of the city, but some are questioning why the event is even happening in an area that wasn't even a city during the Civil War.
nwestiowa.com

Archer farm has emus, llamas and peacocks

ARCHER—A family north of Archer is never without emu-sment when it comes to their array of animals. Their residence looks like a typical Iowa farm, but a closer look reveals a llama, a handful of peacocks, a pony, a mule and an emu. Don and Dee Wagenaar have always...
Hot 104.7

First Time: Warrior Hotel in Sioux City, Iowa

I'm originally from the Sioux City, Iowa area and I didn't realize what a historical landmark there was in the middle of downtown Sioux City. The Warrior Hotel was originally built in the 'new era' and opened in 1930. The 11-story, Art Deco, building was designed by an architect from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center man builds himself malt shop

SIOUX CENTER—As summer swings into the region, one Sioux Center handyman has completed a project to help keep family and friends cool with a sweat treat. Robert “Bob” Ver Mulm, 71, was looking at a bit of downtime in 2020 after three back surgeries kept him away from work at his construction company, B & S Construction. Stuck taking it easy while he recuperated, he came up with the idea to turn a garage stall in one of his buildings into an old-fashioned malt shop with the help of his son, Robert.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease. But the ladies’ grim, but...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Feed Semi Trailer Damaged By Fire Early Saturday Morning

Sheldon, Iowa — A semi trailer hauling feed was damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. The Sheldon Fire Department was called out to the corner of 330th Street and Nettle Avenue shorty before 5:30 Saturday morning, to the report of a feed truck on fire. According to Sheldon...
kiwaradio.com

Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect $200

O’Brien County, Iowa — A Spencer man has been arrested at a Fort Dodge prison and returned to O’Brien County in connection with a December 2020 theft case. Court records indicate that on December 21, 2020 a white Ford pickup was stolen from a Hartley residence. Less than an hour later, an O’Brien County Deputy responded to a report of a white pickup in a ditch near Sanborn, with that vehicle having left the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
puppytoob.com

No One Thought This Growling Pit Bull Would Make It Out Of The Shelter

Karma Rescue of Sioux City posted the video of a female pit bull in its shelter that didn’t have a good chance of making it out of the shelter. The pit bull pup growled at the attendant and showed her teeth, which isn’t a good sign for shelter dogs in a city that has an active ban on pit bulls. It renders them unadoptable by law. Shelters are not allowed to place them in forever homes within the city. The female shelter worker was afraid of being bitten but unwilling to give up on the juvenile dog. She called in Wade, a friend who was fearless as he leashed the dog and led her out of the kennel cage. The dog wagged her tail and barked as he slipped the leash over her head. She rolled onto her back in the grass and wagged her tail in delight as Wade rubbed her belly. She was a friendly dog who needed training, but her time was up at the shelter. Unadoptable, she would be euthanized. The attendant was set to take her to the vet for euthanization in an hour when she sent one last text to the Hug Heart Foundation in Los Angeles, California. Pit bull rescues were full and unable to take any more dogs, but her impassioned plea to save the life of this beautiful young dog was enough to convince the shelter to take the dog.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Teen Injured In Off-Road Vehicle Mishap Near Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Sheldon teen was taken to the hospital after a mishap near Rock Valley late Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:00 Friday morning, deputies were called to respond to an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that occurred in a field, one mile east of Rock Valley.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for marijuana

PRIMGHAR—A 26-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man faces an additional charge after he was found in possession of marijuana during his arrest on an O’Brien County warrant about 5:45 p.m. Sunday, June 19. The arrest of Zane Wesley Kirkwood stemmed from the stop of a 2012 Nissan Altima for...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA

