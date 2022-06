Hardy joined the Celtics' staff in 2021 when Ime Udoka became the team's head coach. Danny Ainge could be looking at his old home to fill the head coaching vacancy in Utah. Celtics assistant Will Hardy is a “leading candidate” to become the next head coach of the Jazz, The Salt Lake Tribune’s Andy Larsen reported Saturday. The Jazz and Ainge, who joined Utah earlier in 2022 as its Alternate Governor and CEO, are looking to hire a younger assistant coach to replace Quin Snyder, according to Larsen.

BOSTON, MA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO