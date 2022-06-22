ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

2024 Wide Receiver Cam Williams Ready To Announce His Commitment

By Shaun Davis
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fv8tF_0gIsK7lF00

Standout 2024 wide receiver Cam Williams will make his college decision known a week from today

One of the top 2024 prospects on the board for Notre Dame is ready to make his decision, as Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wide receiver Cam Williams announced he would make his commitment known on Wednesday, June 29th at 8:00 PM ET.

Williams will decide between Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Cincinnati.

“I’m ready," Williams told Irish Breakdown. "I’ve grown tired of the recruiting process, and I found what I needed.”

The 6’ 3’ 175-pound wideout is very fond of Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey who has done an amazing job of taking the reins and building a relationship with the young receiver about the position and how to improve. That bond strengthened at the Irish Invasion and will play a major part in his decision. Williams has great relationships with the coaching staffs at each program on his list of finalists, and ultimately the decision will come down to his level of comfort.

“All of the programs are great”, Williams explains. “Ultimately, It comes down to fit and the overall vibe, but mainly the relationships at the school I choose.”

One of the players Williams connected with at Irish Breakdown - along with five-star quarterback CJ Carr - is talented tight end Jack Larsen . The 6-3, 215-pound pass catcher is also ready to make his decision known, which will come on Friday.

“We’ll see what Jack does”, Williams says. “Then, I guess it will be my turn to decide.”

Notre Dame hopes to get good news on both days.

