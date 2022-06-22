Meet the British Dennis Rodman ready to take the NBA by storm after watching Kevin Durant play in Manchester as a kid

JEREMY SOCHAN is preparing to be the next British baller drafted into the NBA.

The defensive juggernaut has a 7ft wingspan, with both skills and dyed hair to match Dennis Rodman.

Sochan is due to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft Credit: Getty

The versatile forward started playing basketball in the UK where he grew up Credit: Getty

Sochan is projected in the top 15 at Thursday night’s showcase and is using his Euro upbringing as inspiration.

The 19-year-old was born in Oklahoma but grew up in Milton Keynes, a mid-sized town 50 miles north of London.

He turns out for the Polish national team, following in the footsteps of his ball playing mum Aneta.

And this multinational 6ft 9in power forward is looking forward to representing both England and Poland in the big league.

Sochan spoke to the US Sun and others on Tuesday as he awaits the big moment his name gets called by an NBA franchise.

He said: “It means so much for me and there is no one else in the league from England or Poland.

"Being an inspiration and a presence for them will be really exciting for me.

"I think I'm going to be able to help others and I'm really excited to do things in those countries as well."

As a 10-year-old schoolboy, Sochan watched from the stands as Kevin Durant and his Oklahoma City Thunder beat Philadelphia 76ers in the Manchester Arena.

Next season he is expected to go up against the two-time NBA champion.

The utility forward averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game at Baylor University last season and was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year.

When asked which pro team he would like to go to, Sochan remained optimistic that anyone would be better with him on their side.

He added: “As a young NBA fan I was supporting OKC. They came to Manchester and that was my first ever NBA game.

“But I can’t control what will happen so I’ll stay in the present and see what happens.

“My workout went really well with the Sacramento Kings. It was a good workout and we went for dinner afterwards.

“Domantas Sabonis being my mentor would be great. They need someone like me and it would be really cool.

“My interview with the Charlotte Hornets also went very well.

“My versatility will be important in the NBA for any team."

Sochan has been described as an 'NBA playoff defender' at a young age Credit: Getty