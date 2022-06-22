ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams continues injury comeback with second victory in Eastbourne

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nczaH_0gIsJPM300

Serena Williams made it two from two on her comeback from 12 months out after she and new doubles partner Ons Jabeur secured a 6-2 6-4 victory over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old played her first match in the Rothesay International Eastbourne on Tuesday since she sustained a serious injury to her right leg at Wimbledon last year and despite a rusty start showed flashes of her brilliance.

Williams stepped things up a notch a day later with an array of winners and aces to send a warning to her rivals ahead of a latest pursuit of a 24th grand-slam title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38iVL2_0gIsJPM300
Serena Williams (left) showed flashes of her brilliance as she and Ons Jabeur continued their progress in Eastbourne (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

It took only two minutes for the American to send down an ace and several volleys minutes later provided the first break.

More followed with the opening set wrapped up in 25 minutes much to the delight of those still left inside Centre Court with the sun fast setting.

Shadows had engulfed the Devonshire Park venue by now but Aoyama and Chan made more of a fight of proceedings in the second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PellW_0gIsJPM300
Williams had to defend a number of break points on her way to victory (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Williams had to defend a number of break points on serve and yet showed the type of steel which has made her a fierce competitor for close to three decades.

Another winner from the veteran set up break point in the ninth game of the second and it gave the new-look doubles team a chance to close within one game of the last four.

One more ace for Williams’ tally helped get her and Jabeur over the line and they are now just two victories away from securing silverware at Eastbourne.

“I think we played together much better today although I felt we played really well together yesterday. Ons really helped me out playing so good,” Williams said on court.

Quizzed on how she celebrated yesterday, the seven-time Wimbledon champion joked she went for a dip.

Williams said with a smile: “I went to the beach and for a swim like everyone here in the cold water, no, no way. I didn’t do much. I just played with my baby (Olympia). She is so fun.”

Jabeur and Williams are set to return to Devonshire Park on Thursday for their last-four encounter.

“I didn’t know we are in the semi-final. It is super fast but it is great for us,” Jabeur insisted.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serena Williams happily ‘out of office’ as she targets more Wimbledon glory

Serena Williams joked she has put her ‘out of office’ on as she takes a break from her hectic off-court life to tread the lawns of Wimbledon once again. Suspicions had been growing that the 23-time grand slam singles champion had effectively retired having not been seen on a tennis court since withdrawing in tears during her first-round match at the All England Club 12 months ago with a hamstring injury.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
The Spun

Serena Williams Receives Draw For First Round Of Wimbledon

Serena Williams will soon make her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon. Williams, 40, received a wild card invite to the prestigious tournament. She infamously retired, in tears, during a first-round match-up vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich a year ago. Williams hasn't played in a singles match since. However, she's still one of the...
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon draw: Emma Raducanu handed tough first match as Andy Murray faces James Duckworth

Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round at Wimbledon in what was a far from straightforward draw for the US Open champion, while Andy Murray will take on James Duckworth in his opening match after avoiding a seeded opponent. Remarkably, all 17 British players in the main draw avoided a seeded player, even if Raducanu was handed one of the tougher opening assignments on what is the 19-year-old’s first appearance back at Wimbledon since last September’s US Open triumph. Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw, will face Belgian Van Uytvanck, who is an established...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Shuko#American#Centre Court
TMZ.com

Rafael Nadal Relaxes W/ Pregnant Wife Aboard Yacht After French Open Win

Rafael Nadal took a well-deserved break after winning his 14th French Open ... hitting the Spanish seas with his pregnant wife and friends on an insane mega-yacht!. The No. 4 ranked tennis star was spotted on the 78-foot, multimillion-dollar catamaran yacht named "Great White" just days after beating Norwegian Casper Ruud in the major tourney -- setting a new record with 14 French Open title wins.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon awaits as Serena Williams’ shock comeback picks up pace

“You never know when you are going to play Wimbledon,” Serena Williams admitted, and certainly that was true for everyone else as well. As the weeks ticked on and the countdown began for this year’s Championships at the All England Club there was certainly no indication that it would feature a seven-time champion. There had not been a retirement announcement but apart from an injury update confirming her withdrawal from the US Open in August, there had been very little at all to suggest that a return was imminent or even part of the plan, either. But then, quite...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

WIMBLEDON DRAW: Emma Raducanu faces a tricky opener against Belgian Alison van Uytvanck - but avoids unstoppable Iga Swiatek in the top half of the draw, as Andy Murray is paired with Australia's James Duckworth

Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are set for a Wimbledon opening-day double bill — but only if the US Open champion can prove her fitness this weekend. Their halves of the draw will play on Monday, but doubts remain over whether Raducanu can take to Centre Court. On Friday...
TENNIS
newschain

England record-breaker Beth Mead says competition for places has improved form

Beth Mead says competition for places has helped improve her performance after she continued her superb form by setting a new England record on Friday. Having been brought on as a substitute at half-time, Mead scored twice as the Lionesses thrashed the Netherlands 5-1 at Elland Road in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of next month’s home European Championship.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
141K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy