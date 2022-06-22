Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa dead at 55: Tragedy for Baltimore Ravens after death of NFL legend hours after Jaylon Ferguson

FORMER Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony "Goose" Siragusa has died at 55.

Lewis is the second Ravens player to have died in the past two days after the "questionable death" of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, 26, on Tuesday.

Former Baltimore Ravens star Tony 'Goose' Siragusa has died at 55 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Siragusa's former Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed the death to TMZ, saying: "It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

