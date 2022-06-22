ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa dead at 55: Tragedy for Baltimore Ravens after death of NFL legend hours after Jaylon Ferguson

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

FORMER Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Tony "Goose" Siragusa has died at 55.

Lewis is the second Ravens player to have died in the past two days after the "questionable death" of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, 26, on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUGSV_0gIsHnf100
Former Baltimore Ravens star Tony 'Goose' Siragusa has died at 55 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Siragusa's former Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed the death to TMZ, saying: "It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say."

A cause of death was not disclosed.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story keep checking back at Sun Online.

The-sun.com is your go-to destination for the best celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, jaw-dropping pictures and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheUSSun.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
Daily Mail

Beloved former NFL star Tony Siragusa dies 'in his sleep' aged 55: Super Bowl-winning defensive tackle is the SECOND Ravens player to die this week after 26-year-old linebacker Jaylon Ferguson

Tony Siragusa, a longtime NFL player and fan favorite, has died aged 55. Siragusa's broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Wednesday. The cause of death has not been made public, but Siragusa reportedly died in his sleep on Monday. 'This is a really sad...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goose#American Football#Tmz#Sun Online#Theussun
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Colts, Ravens DT Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

The NFL community lost a giant of a man and a personality on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley and Nick Shook of the NFL's website, former Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Tony Siragusa died Wednesday at the age of 55. The cause of his death was not immediately announced.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary NFL Running Back Has Reportedly Died

The NFL world lost one of its all-time great running backs on Thursday with the passing of Hugh McElhenny. He was 93 years old. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday that McElhenny passed away. They included a tribute package highlighting his career, which spanned from 1952 to 1964.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […] The post Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Jaylon Ferguson's Family Releases Statement Following His Death

Jaylon Ferguson's family shared a statement following the Baltimore Ravens linebacker's tragic death at the age of 26. "It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the unexpected passing of our beloved Jaylon Ferguson. Jaylon was a loving father, son, brother, fiancé, and an exceptional athlete. His kindness, big heart and infectious personality will be missed by so many, but his legacy will continue. We wholeheartedly appreciate the calls, text and posts of support from his many friends and fans upon learning of this tragedy."
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Terrell Owens Speaks At Marion Barber's Funeral

The funeral for Pro Bowl running back Marion Barber was held at Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium today and Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens - one of Barber's former teammates was there to give a speech. Speaking at Barber's funeral today, Owens recalled a story of the Pro Bowl...
HUNTINGTON, TX
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Wall Of Fame Member Passes Away At 88

The Buffalo Bills lost a cherished and respected member of the franchise who worked with them for nearly 40 years today as Ed Abramoski passed away. He was 88 years old. Edward "Abe" Abramoski went into athletic training in college after a back injury ended his football playing career. He worked at the University of Detroit, the Detroit Lions and the U.S. Military Academy, becoming well-regarded in his field.
NFL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
532K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy