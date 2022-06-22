Neil's Small Engine President named to Class of 40 Under 40 by OPE Business Publications

International Weight-Loss Organization Announces Leading “Losers” for 2021. TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds SensiblySM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2021 for 2022. TOPS® royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal. Tillie Breaux of Golden Meadow, who lost 96 pounds, and Eiffel Levron of Houma, who lost 10 pounds, are the 2021 Louisiana Queen and King. They were honored March 24-26 at the Louisiana recognition event at the Homewood Inn & Suites in Shreveport.

