Olamide Zaccheaus: Falcons can shock a lot of people

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons are not a popular pick to be very good during the 2022 season. After all, the team did trade quarterback Matt Ryan and lost some important offensive weapons this offseason like receiver Russel Gage to free agency and receiver Calvin Ridley to a year-long suspension for sports...

