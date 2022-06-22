ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese, a product that's been sold in the US since 1937, has updated packaging and a new name: Kraft Mac and Cheese. Check out the latest box.

By Gabrielle Bienasz
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pWw3_0gIsGRem00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmThq_0gIsGRem00
The old and the new: the new Kraft Mac & Cheese box.

Courtesy company

  • Kraft is dropping the "roni" from the name of its macaroni and cheese product, the company announced Wednesday.
  • The box will now say "Kraft Mac & Cheese," and it will have a more streamlined look.
  • Americans have been buying the product, especially during hard times, since 1937.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese is getting a new look—and a shorter moniker.

While looking for a Friday night no-energy meal — or simply a cheap one — the box you're looking for will be a bit more streamlined later this summer, according to a Wednesday press release from Kraft.

The new name is changing from "Kraft Macaroni & Cheese" to "Kraft Mac & Cheese."

The name shortening "is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," the release added.

As The Hill reported , this is the latest in a series of box and branding changes for "America's original and favorite comfort food," as Kraft called the product in the release.

Originally, according to KRON-4, a cable news station in San Francisco, the box was mostly yellow .

The latest version is almost all blue, except for a prominent noodle-smile, which the company called "the brand's most recognizable asset." The company says it sells over 1 million of these mac and cheese products a day.

Kraft was first to sell boxed mac and cheese, Insider previously reported . The product came out in 1937 and sold 50 million boxes during WW II, the Chicago Tribune reported .

The company also said it saw increased sales after the pandemic hit and that more parents fed the mac and cheese to kids for breakfast, part of a broader retreat into comfort food and likely an economic crunch.

As inflation roars and gas prices cut into Americans' budgets, cheap and cheesy comfort might look even more appetizing.

"We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese Brand Manager, said in the release.

It's unclear if the new box will accompany a price change. The company did not respond to a request for comment. In 2021, companies passed on price increases to consumers at a record-breaking clip .

Here are other photos of the new box and branding.

Here's the new logo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGYP5_0gIsGRem00
A new font for Kraft's macaroni and cheese.

Courtesy company

It has a new font, as the release noted.

Other flavors in the new box.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUZKJ_0gIsGRem00
Three new macaroni and cheese boxes from Kraft.

Courtesy company

Finally, here's a close-up of the cheesy smiley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vfkFi_0gIsGRem00
Smiley macaroni and cheese.

Courtesy company

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

Over 29% Agree This Restaurant Has The Best Fried Chicken

When it comes to American comfort food, fried chicken ranks high up there as one of the most beloved choices. In fact, according to a YouGov survey, it's the sixth most popular American dish, just behind cheeseburgers and French fries. In its finest form, fried chicken is crispy and crunchy on the outside and moist and juicy on the inside. However, with so many restaurants serving up their own takes on the Southern dish, it seems that every person has their own opinion on what makes the very best piece of meat.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#Kraft Mac Cheese#Americans#Hill#Kron 4#Boxed Mac
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Olive Garden Closings in 2022

Rumors of the perennial chain’s permanent closure have been ongoing throughout the current decade. The reality is more complex, and based on reported financial issues with the parent company during the height of the pandemic.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Outback Steakhouse Closings in 2022

The perennial steak chain has been impacted by several recent business issues, including remaining debt incurred during the height of the pandemic. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RestaurantClicks.com, SPGlobal.com, and Investors.BloominBrands.com.
TAMPA, FL
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Costco Just Issued A Warning To Customers On Its Website–Yikes!

Costco recently updated their list of 22 “currently known scams” to alert shoppers about a new issue that could take a toll on their bank account if they’re not careful. If you’re a member of this wholesale store, you should be aware of the fact that a fraudulent website, which looks shockingly similar to Costco’s, is taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy