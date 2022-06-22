ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RECOGNIZE ME? Abandoned Pit Bull Puppy Found Stranded Near Boston Cemetery

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
PJ Photo Credit: Courtesy Rob Halpin, MSPCA-Angell

The MSPCA-Angell in Boston is asking the public to help them identify the owner of a five-month old Pit Bull puppy who was found stranded and emaciated last week.

PJ was found inside a crate in the area near Mount Hope Cemetery and brought into the MSPCA's medical center around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, Rob Halpin with the organization said.

The puppy was found wearing a blue, gray and yellow collar made by FuzzYard, but did not have any identification tags. PJ was also not microchipped, which makes it nearly impossible to locate his owner, Halpin said.

PJ was also diagnosed with Parvovirus, which is a highly contagious and deadly virus that causes vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and potentially death. While he is undergoing treatment and is expected to improve within 14 days, the veterinary bills are expected to surpass $3,000.

To help cover the medical expenses, the organization has set up a donation page for PJ's treatment. People can donate by clicking here.

Meanwhile, the MSPCA is taking any leads they can get to identify PJ's owner. Anyone with information is urged to call the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement line at 800-628-5808.

Comments / 4

Do Right
2d ago

Poor little baby. He's much better off away from the thing that owned him. People are horrible. I hope someone reports them.

