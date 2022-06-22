ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A 5-year-old died after he was forgotten in a car for hours. Here's why an expert recommends using a 'visual reminder' like a stuffed animal to prevent similar tragedies.

By Katie Balevic
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vPe9_0gIsGJqC00
An empty car seat in a car.

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

  • A 5-year-old boy in Texas died after he was left in a car as temperatures reached 101 degrees.
  • An average of 38 US children die of pediatric vehicular heatstroke each year. 2022 has seen five such deaths.
  • An expert said there is never any safe temperature or situation to leave a child unattended in a car.

A 5-year-old boy in Texas who died after he was left in a car could be one of the dozens of children to die in a similar manner in a year.

"There's a real mindset, especially with new parents, of 'Well, you know, I would never leave my child in the car.' Well, it happens," San Jose State University's Jan Null, one of the nation's leading investigators of children's heatstroke deaths in cars, told Insider. "It happens to every socio-economic demographic there is. Every sort of job title, from social workers, principals, doctors, nurses, lawyers, to the unemployed and the underserved, you know, so it runs the whole gamut. So it can happen to anybody."

Authorities in Houston said the child's mother, who was rushing to prepare for a birthday party, accidentally left the boy in the car for two to three hours, KTRK reported . The temperature at the time reached 101 degrees Fahrenheit, according to data by the nearby Houston Intercontinental Airport .

While summer heat waves are causing blazing temperatures, Null said there is no safe way to leave a child in a vehicle, regardless of the circumstance or temperature.

"Never leave a child unattended in a car," Null said. "Not even for a minute."

Since 1998, some 912 children have died in the US from pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to Null's data . On average, 38 children die of PVH each year.

Thus far in 2022, five children – whose ages ranged from 3 months old to five years old – have died due to pediatric vehicular heatstroke, according to Null's data. Two of the deaths were in Texas, while others were in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Georgia.

"It's primarily the southern states. They have longer hot seasons," Null said. "You have higher sun angles, your warmer climates."

However, all but three states in the US – Alaska, New Hampshire, and Vermont – have seen a pediatric vehicular heatstroke death, Null said. While the majority of deaths occurred when temperatures climbed over 80 degrees Fahrenheit, several deaths were reported when temperatures hadn't even reached 70 degrees.

According to a demo by Null , a car sitting outdoors in 70-degree heat can reach an indoor temperature of 96 degrees after just 15 minutes. After 60 minutes, the indoor temperature can reach 113 degrees.

Children 'forgotten' in cars make up half of pediatric vehicular heatstroke cases

In about 52% of cases of PVH deaths, the child was forgotten in the car, according to Null's data . To prevent that, Null said to utilize a "visual reminder" that there is a child in the car, such as a stuffed animal.

"Put that stuffed animal in the front seat with you," Null said, or put your wallet, purse, or briefcase "in the back seat with the child ... so it's one more reason to go and look at the backseat when you get out of the vehicle."

In 25% of cases where a child died from PVH, the child – typically ages two to five – gained access to the car on their own, Null said.

"Keep your cars locked. Keep keys and key fobs away from children," Null said. "Teach children if they are ever trapped in a car, number one, try to go out the front doors. Or, honk the horn, get people's attention."

In 20% of cases, Null said, the child was knowingly left in the vehicle "while a parent goes and does something else."

"There's lots of other real hazards besides the heat," Null said. "The kids that get left in cars, there are cases where they have put the vehicles in gear, and they've killed other people or killed themselves."

Or, Null said, there are cases where a parent leaves a child in the car to run into the store, and "someone carjacks the car, and the kid is in the back."

New technology has its limits.

While there are developing technologies to prevent hot car deaths, Null said they may have limited impact in the immediate future. Part of the sweeping infrastructure bill that passed in 2021 included requirements for new cars to have the technology to alert drivers of a passenger left in the car.

"That will save some lives, but it's only gonna be in new cars," Null said, noting that less than ten percent of cars on the roads are new. "Only about a third of the people buying new cars are age 45 or less, sort of in the parenting age group."

Ultimately, Null said, it comes down to awareness.

"I wish I could say definitively we're making more progress," Null said of the annual PVH deaths. "That number needs to be zero."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

3-month-old dies after being left in his parents’ car ‘for several hours,’ police say

A 3-month-old boy died Thursday after he was left in his parents’ car “for several hours,” police in Pennsylvania said. Police in Upper Saint Clair, a township outside of Pittsburgh, responded to the home at 5 p.m. and found the baby unresponsive, according to a statement from the Allegheny County Police Department. The high was 92 degrees Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Beast

Texas Man Eaten Alive by Unleashed Dogs Dies Waiting for Transplant

A Texas man who lost both his legs after being mauled by a trio of unleashed dogs earlier this month has died, authorities say. Nicolas Vasquez, who lived in the Houston suburb Huffman, died of organ failure after 10 days in the hospital waiting for a liver transplant, according to a GoFundMe. He had been on life support since the attack.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Texas 5-Year-Old Dies After Being Left in Car in 102 Degree Heat

A 5-year-old boy in Texas died this week after his family left him in a hot car for several hours in triple-digit heat at their home as they prepared for his sibling’s birthday party. As NBC News reports, the unidentified boy was found in the car somewhere between two...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Lootpress

Mother charged after deputies find toddler with no shoes walking in the road

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette county. According to Cheif Deputy Rod Perdue II, in the evening hours of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they did see a toddler-aged child with no shoes on walking in the roadway. Deputies saw no adult or guardian around, and after approximately ten minutes of searching, the child’s mother was located. The mother stated she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Cars#Vehicles#New Cars#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Tampa Bay Times

Largo man missing three limbs when found in gator-infested lake, police say

LARGO — The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was missing three limbs when he was found in an alligator-infested lake on May 31, according to Largo police. “When Sean McGuinness was recovered last week, he was observed to be missing three limbs,” said Largo Police Department spokesperson Megan Santo. “The sergeant expects the final report from the Medical Examiner to be released approximately two months after the incident date.”
LARGO, FL
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Grandmother, 80, shot dead at New Orleans high school graduation just moments after her grandson walked across stage: Police say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting

An 80-year-old woman was shot dead by a stray bullet just moments after watching her grandson receive his high school diploma. Augustine Greenwood, 80, was walking from Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans -where Morris Jeff High School was holding its graduation ceremony - back to her family's car at around 11.45am Tuesday, when she was struck by a stray bullet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Fox News

Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

A Texas mother has been arrested after an autopsy found a disturbing new fact in the death of her two-year-old daughter, officials said. While the toddler’s death was initially believed to have been from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot, the autopsy found Juelz Gonzalez, 2, did not shoot herself as the bullet came from a distance and not close range, Fox 29 of San Antonio reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
Insider

Insider

469K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy