Columbia County, NY

Convicted Murderer Found Guilty Of Threatening Hudson Cops With Knife

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Najahliek Edmunds Photo Credit: Albany Police Department

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence has been found guilty of threatening police with a knife during an attempted arrest in the region.

Najahliek Edmunds, age 26, of Albany, was arrested in October 2018 in Columbia County by Hudson Police.

Officers had been called to the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street for a domestic violence incident and encountered Edmunds holding a large kitchen knife, according to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

He was standing in a dark room and threatened officers with the knife, police said.

Edmunds was eventually arrested without anyone being injured.

On Wednesday, June 15, a Columbia County jury convicted him of felony menacing a police officer and misdemeanor resisting arrest after four hours of deliberations.

“ADA Concra organized and presented a difficult case,” said District Attorney Paul Czajka. “With her hard work, we hope like-minded offenders may be deterred from such violent behavior.”

Edmunds is already serving a life sentence for shooting and killing 23-year-old Eddie Richardson, of Albany, in June 2020, News10 ABC reports.

Daily Voice

