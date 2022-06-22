ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden pitches a summer gas tax holiday as price hovers around $5 a gallon

By Jennifer Shutt
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AAPO_0gIsG5ZH00

President Joe Biden calls for Congress to suspend the gas tax for 90 days during remarks June 22, 2022, at the White House. (Screen shot from White House video)

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Congress and state legislatures to provide a temporary reprieve from gas taxes — but members of his own party and Republicans appeared opposed, making it look unlikely on the federal level.

In addition, many state legislatures are out of session for the year and aren’t expected to return to their capitals until January.

Biden, nonetheless, saying the decision would help alleviate the tight budgets many families are facing as prices climb, urged both federal and state lawmakers to provide a 90-day break from gas taxes.

He also asked petroleum companies to increase the number of refineries producing gas for vehicles. And he said companies should pass on the slightly lower price of gasoline per barrel to consumers as well as the savings from any gas tax holiday, instead of keeping it themselves.

“I call on the companies to pass this along, every penny of this 18-cent reduction, to the consumers,” Biden said, referring to the federal gasoline tax. “There’s no time now for profiteering.”

If all four things were to take place — a federal gas tax holiday, a state break, increased refining and companies passing along lower prices of gasoline — prices could come down by $1 per gallon, he said.

Democrats slam gas tax pause

Members of his own party don’t seem on board, however.

U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, rejected the idea of a gas tax holiday before Biden gave his afternoon speech.

“Although well-intentioned, this policy would at best achieve only miniscule relief while blowing a $10 billion dollar hole in the Highway Trust Fund that would need to be filled if we want to continue to fix crumbling bridges, address the spike in traffic deaths, and build a modern infrastructure system,” DeFazio said in a statement.

“Furthermore, encouraging state governments to suspend their gas taxes undermines the impact of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law by reducing funds available to states to spend on infrastructure improvements,” DeFazio continued.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, said in a statement that she will “see where the consensus lies on a path forward for the President’s proposal in the House and the Senate.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said he believes “the most important thing we can do to lower gas prices is crack down on big oil’s manipulation of the oil markets.”

Jason Furman, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during the Obama administration, said Tuesday that a gas tax holiday likely wouldn’t provide drivers much relief.

“Whatever you thought of the merits of a gas tax holiday in February it is a worse idea now,” he tweeted . “Refineries are even more constrained now so supply is nearly fully inelastic. Most of the 18.4 cent reduction would be pocketed by industry–with maybe a few cents passed on to consumers.”

While Furman had previously “guesstimated that two-thirds of the benefits might go to consumers,” he said this week that was “probably overly generous at the time.”

“Regardless, would be even less now. I would expect consumers to get at most one-third of the benefits,” he wrote.

A nationwide gas tax holiday, he added, would likely add to inflation, though not by much “because the majority of it would be windfall profits for the oil industry and that is not particularly stimulative. But still goes in the wrong direction.”

Gas prices edge up

The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has steadily increased this year from about $3.30 in January to just under $5 in mid-June, according to AAA.  Iowa’s average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.69 on Wednesday, down from $4.76 a week ago, AAA reported.

Georgia ($4.46), Louisiana ($4.51), Tennessee ($4.58) and North Carolina ($4.60), are among the states with the lowest gasoline prices in the country, according to AAA.

The U.S. gas tax was last increased in 1993 from 14.1 cents to 18.4 cents per gallon. The nationwide tax on diesel is 24 cents a gallon.

Much of that money goes to the Highway Trust Fund, which gets about 80% of its funding from gas taxes, which it then uses to fund road construction and other transportation infrastructure projects.

The U.S. gas tax is not tied to inflation, which means that in the nearly 30 years since it was last increased, it has lost more than 45% of its purchasing power, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

The United States is not the only country facing high inflation and rising gas prices.

More than 90 countries, including Hong Kong ($11.35), Israel ($8.71) and Canada ($6.55), all have higher gasoline prices per gallon than the United States, according to a website that tracks global prices.

— Jacob Fischler contributed to this report.

The post Biden pitches a summer gas tax holiday as price hovers around $5 a gallon appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans link Iowa Democrats with Biden in red wave bid

Republican energy was high at Iowa’s State Republican Convention Saturday. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate held up a newspaper, reading aloud a story on high Republican turnout in the June 7 primary election. “We need to continue to do that,” Pate told the crowd. Republicans are hoping to turn that voter participation into a […] The post Republicans link Iowa Democrats with Biden in red wave bid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

This is what political courage looks like

We all know what courage looks like. It’s at the core of our favorite stories. It’s central to the plots in most movies and television shows. It’s the backbone of the legends we cherish from history and from daily life. Political courage is not so familiar. It’s an oxymoron these days, or one of those […] The post This is what political courage looks like appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Donald Trump planted the seeds for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by continually promoting theories that he lost the 2020 election through fraud, even though top advisers and officials told him there was no evidence to support the claim, according to testimony a U.S. House committee presented Monday. In its […] The post Trump spread claims of election fraud debunked by his own legal team, Jan. 6 panel says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats

WASHINGTON — The White House and Democratic leaders expressed support Monday for a framework on gun control legislation that 10 Senate Democrats and 10 Senate Republicans agreed to over the weekend. The second-deadliest school shooting in a decade in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were murdered on May 24, sparked pressure on […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate deal on gun control met with praise from Biden, Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Furman
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Peter Defazio
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Column ǀ What the Jan. 6 hearings will really reveal

There was some fear when the Jan. 6 committee convened that it would amount to little more than a partisan tool that could easily be discredited. That’s not how it turned out. The nine members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, as the House panel is […] The post Column ǀ What the Jan. 6 hearings will really reveal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday putting a two-year halt on consideration of new riverboat casino licenses in Iowa. The move comes as Linn County was preparing for another try to get a license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). The Legislature amended a larger gambling regulation bill, House File 2497, in […] The post Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#State Senate#Tax Holiday#Infrastructure#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Congress#White House#Republicans#Democrats
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Manure water from one of state’s largest cattle feedlots flows into creek

A worker at one of the state’s largest open cattle feedlots pumped too much manure water onto a field, which caused the water to flow into a stream that feeds the Middle Raccoon River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone who saw the manure water flowing into the stream near Willey in […] The post Manure water from one of state’s largest cattle feedlots flows into creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol will launch the first in a series of public hearings Thursday night in the hopes of drawing a major prime-time national television audience. The Democratic-led committee, which includes two Republicans who defied their party leadership to join, has been tight-lipped about […] The post What to know about Thursday’s public hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans propose alternatives to gun control

All three of Iowa’s Republican congressional representatives announced their support this week for alternative legislation to address school violence after voting against a gun-control package passed by the U.S. House.  Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican, helped introduce the Secure Every School and Protect our Nation’s Children Act or STOP II Act.  “As a father of […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans propose alternatives to gun control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa governor signs elder abuse penalties amid a flurry of new laws

Gov. Kim Reynolds sat down with a pile of pens Wednesday at Highland Ridge, a senior care facility in Williamsburg. She signed Senate File 522, a bill establishing criminal penalties for elder abuse. It passed unanimously in both chambers of the Iowa Statehouse. Supporters of the bill gathered around the desk where she signed the […] The post Iowa governor signs elder abuse penalties amid a flurry of new laws appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’

Content warning: This story contains graphic descriptions related to gun violence.  WASHINGTON — A fourth grader who survived the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were murdered told lawmakers Wednesday that she is afraid to go back to school. “I don’t want it to happen again,” 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo said in […] The post Fourth grade survivor of Uvalde shooting tells Congress: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BUFFALO, NY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

First Jan. 6 hearing to reveal new evidence of Trump conspiracy, panel aides say

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol will use its first public hearing to tie the violent attempt to overturn the election directly to former President Donald Trump, committee aides told reporters Wednesday. In addition to live witnesses — a U.S. Capitol Police officer injured by rioters during the […] The post First Jan. 6 hearing to reveal new evidence of Trump conspiracy, panel aides say appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON — The Senate is poised to pass a bipartisan bill later this week that could become the most comprehensive federal gun safety legislation in years, including billions in new mental health funding. Senators on a procedural vote late Tuesday agreed 64-34 to start debate on the gun control bill, which would also have to be passed by […] The post U.S. Senate moves forward on gun safety legislation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices?

Iowa Republicans are heading into the general election hoping to hold onto their trifecta control in the Statehouse, as well as their U.S. congressional seats. Democrats are working to flip seats and retain Democratic incumbents like U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne. All of Iowa’s U.S. House seats and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. […] The post Iowa election 2022: Who’s running for governor, Congress and statewide offices? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy