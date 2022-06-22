ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Site of Uvalde school massacre to be demolished, mayor says

By Jared Gans, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3auVGS_0gIsFvyf00

( The Hill ) — The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school last month, said he believes the site of the shooting will be demolished.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD superintendent’s position in question

Mayor Don McLaughlin said at a city council meeting on Tuesday that he had a discussion with the superintendent of Robb Elementary School about the school’s demolition.

“You can never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back in that school, ever,” McLaughlin said.

He did not provide a timeline for when the school would be torn down.

The media bubble is real: Study shows massive disconnect between journalists, public

McLaughlin’s announcement comes as the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Steve McCraw, lambasted the police response to the shooting. McCraw said at a state Senate hearing on Wednesday that the response was an “abject failure,” and enough officers were present with enough firepower to have stopped the shooter three minutes after he entered the school.

The law enforcement response during the shooting fell under intense scrutiny after it was revealed that officers were stationed in a hallway outside the classroom where the shooter was for more than an hour before attempting to breach the door to the room.

Law enforcement’s explanation of the details of the incident changed multiple times in the days following the attack, and Texas state officials and the Justice Department are each conducting investigations into what happened.

McLaughlin said at the conference that he is “very frustrated” with how Texas DPS is handling the investigation because local officials are not receiving any information on what state officials are learning about the events.

Pete Arredondo — the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief who has received criticism for reportedly making the decision to not send officers into the classroom immediately — was sworn in as a member of the city council shortly after the shooting. He had requested a leave of absence amid the shooting’s aftermath, but the council rejected his request at its meeting.

McLaughlin said in his eight years serving as mayor no one has been granted a leave of absence.

Arredondo has not appeared at either of the two council meetings that have occurred since he was sworn in, and his seat could be declared vacant if he misses three consecutive meetings, San Antonio ABC affiliate KENS5 reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Police chiefs join families of Uvalde shootings in calling for change

The state's legislative probe into the Uvalde mass shooting is uncovering more concerns from local police across Texas. Authorities says schools handling threats internally make it harder to spot whether a threat might be a repeat offense. And law enforcement officers are not alone in expressing their concerns to lawmakers....
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Sister of Uvalde school shooting victim testifies before Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers with an AR-15. Lawmakers have been gathering in Austin to look at how to prevent mass shootings. So far, the special committee has heard testimony from witnesses of the Uvalde shooting and mental health experts.
UVALDE, TX
kgns.tv

Uvalde CISD places Chief Arredondo on administrative leave

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The superintendent of Uvalde CISD announced his decision to place Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave. Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police. According to a statement from Uvalde ISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, he says, “Today, I am still...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

State Senator Gutierrez sues Texas DPS for Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas State Senator representing the district that includes Uvalde filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Safety on June 22, 2022, accusing the agency of unlawfully denying an open records request.Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents District 19, said he first sent the open records request to DPS on May 31, 2022 asking for "several categories of information." District 19 includes parts of San Antonio, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, and Universal City.He said the agency did not properly handle his request for documents related to the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary that...
UVALDE, TX
crossroadstoday.com

‘Loving’ boy last Texas school shooting victim laid to rest

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Like millions of 10-year-olds, Uziyah Sergio Garcia loved video games, swimming and trampolines. He was also a natural at football, taking to it seamlessly when he and his grandfather started tossing the ball together over spring break. “Such a fast little boy and he...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Shooting#Mayor#Violent Crime#Edcouch Elsa Isd#Robb Elementary School#Senate
KETK / FOX51 News

“If there’s kids in there, we need to go in”: Officers in Uvalde were ready with guns, shields and tools — but not clear orders

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) — The officers in the hallway of Robb Elementary wanted to get inside classrooms 111 and 112 — immediately. One officer’s daughter was inside. Another officer had gotten a call from his wife, a teacher, who told him she was bleeding to death. Two closed doors and a wall stood between them and […]
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

McDonald’s to donate June 23 proceeds to Uvalde families

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McDonald’s restaurants across Texas will donate a percentage of sales to the families of the Uvalde shooting. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today McDonald’s across Texas will donate 10% of sales to the Uvalde Fund and the Robb School Memorial Fund. The Uvalde Fund can be found via Facebook at […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHOU

Uvalde City Council denies leave of absence request for CISD Police Chief, councilman Pete Arredondo

UVALDE, Texas — On Tuesday, the Uvalde City Council denied a leave of absence from future council meetings for Pete Arredondo. Arredondo is the school district police chief who is being widely criticized for his response during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Arredondo has been heavily criticized for waiting too long before officers entered the classroom and killed the gunman.
UVALDE, TX
ValleyCentral

Supreme Court gun ruling shouldn’t affect Texas’ loose rules

(Valley Central) – On the heels of a deadly shooting in Uvalde, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that people have a constitutional right to carry handguns for self-defense. The decision, which struck down a New York gun law restricting concealed carry of handguns, will have broad implications in states and cities with strict gun […]
nypressnews.com

Texas school shooter was ‘chronically absent’ since 6th grade: state official

The Texas teenager who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school had been “chronically absent” from school since sixth grade. Salvador Ramos, 18, was technically enrolled at Uvalde High School but hadn’t been attending class consistently since middle school, Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
newsy.com

Family Remembers Their Daughter 4 Weeks After Shooting In Uvalde

As the sun sets, and the wind whispers — families pray for peace. Jazmin Cazares is the sister of one of the victims, Jackie Cazares. “She was a light, I don’t know how else to explain it," she said. 9-year-old Jackie Cazares had a nickname that matched her...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Uvalde County District Attorney: ‘I’m not investigating anything’

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell said Thursday that she is not investigating the Robb Elementary school shooting and is waiting for the probe to be completed so her team can review it. Inaccurate information and contradicting storylines have clouded the Uvalde school shooting, including who...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy