Kentucky men’s basketball freshman Chris Livingston shares some unique connections to arguably the greatest hooper of all time, LeBron James. Separated in age by 19 years, the two are natives of Akron, OH who possessed NBA-ready frames by the time they were in high school. Livingston grew up playing in the unrealistic shadow of James but has carved out a terrific path of his own in spite of that daunting pressure. He signed with Kentucky back in November as a five-star wing and arrived in Lexington earlier this month to begin his college career.

