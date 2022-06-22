ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jill Zarin Wows in a Latex Mini Dress at ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 2 Premiere

By Robyn Merrett
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFik1_0gIsElQq00
Jill Zarin Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Jill Zarin is back! The New York native stepped out in a bold look for the premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2.

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Read article

For the red carpet event, which took place on Tuesday, June 21, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 58, wowed in a latex dress by Laquan Smith . The ensemble featured a corset construction, princess sleeves and stopped above her knees. The frock is the same number Tayshia Adams wore to host the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on June 5.

Zarin paired her look with sheer tights and a pair of ombre-colored pumps. The reality star styled her red tresses in loose waves and rocked smokey eye makeup .

Zarin will appear alongside fellow ex-housewives Dorinda Medley , Phaedra Parks , Eva Marcille , Vicki Gunvalson , Tamra Judge , Brandi Glanville and Taylor Armstrong in the second installment of the Peacock series. The women will enjoy a getaway at Medley's Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires — where chaos always ensues.

It’s About Tom: 19 ‘Real Housewives’ Stories That Defined the Decade on Bravo

Read article

Zarin starred in RHONY from season 1 to season 4. During her time on the show, fans watched Zarin's explosive fallout with Bethenny Frankel , who also joined the franchise in season 1. Frankel, 51, first left RHONY after season 3 and returned for season 7. The Skinnygirl mogul departed for good after season 11.

Since their fallout, Zarin and Frankel have made amends. After Zarin's husband, Bobby Zarin, lost his battle to cancer in January 2018, Frankel attended the funeral and had a heartfelt moment with Jill outside of the service, which aired on season 9 of the Bravo show. Most recently, the two ran into each other while traveling . "So this girl walks onto a plane ... #mentionitall #getahobby #ifwingscouldtalk," Frankel captioned the July 20 selfie of herself and Jill on board a flight.

Most Memorable ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion Moments of All Time

Read article

The sweet reunion came after Jill told Andy Cohen on a 2021 episode of Watch What Happens Live that she'd never be friends with Frankel again. As for what made the former besties fall out , Frankel accused Zarin of being jealous of her newfound success, while Zarin claimed Frankel wasn't there for her during her husband's cancer scare. The two women refused to make up with one another at different points over the course of season 3, before Frankel exited the series.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Denies Sending Hundreds Of Texts To Dorinda Medley; Dorinda Still Upset Vick Doesn’t Like Her Home

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club has officially been released! But the feud between Dorinda Medley and Vicki Gunvalson has been heating up for months now. Their issues date all the way back to the start of filming, when the two fought over the COVID-19 vaccine. A source close to production said that Vicki allegedly […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Denies Sending Hundreds Of Texts To Dorinda Medley; Dorinda Still Upset Vick Doesn’t Like Her Home appeared first on Reality Tea.
NFL
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo ‘not engaged’ to boyfriend Dralin Carswell despite diamond ring

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell sparked rumors they were engaged after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, a rep for the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum told Page Six that Thompson is not engaged and that the sparkler is “just a ring.” The 16-year-old’s new diamond ring was featured in a series of photos Page Six published Monday, in which Thompson’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, debuted her newborn twins. In the pics, the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alum was seemingly not trying to hide her big rock as she swept...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'Southern Charm' Fans Think Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green Might Be Headed for a Breakup

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Southern Charm. Season 8 of Southern Charm provides a much-needed update on what the likes of Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and Naomie Olindo have been up to. How are the coupled-up cast members getting on? Is Shep Rose still dating Taylor Ann Green? What about Craig and Paige DeSorbo, and Kathryn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Melissa Gorga Gives Update On Relationship With Teresa Giudice: 'We Don't Exactly Want To Go To Lunch Together'

Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Marcille
Person
Taylor Armstrong
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Phaedra Parks
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Vicki Gunvalson
Person
Bethenny Frankel
Us Weekly

The Bachelorette’s Cam Ayala Undergoes Leg Amputation Amid Lymphedema Battle: ‘Faith Over Fear’

After struggling with lymphedema for most of his adolescent and adult life, Cam Ayala had his leg amputated and is opening up about his recovery. "Gotta lotta BROMENTUM with @b.rapp #amputee #CAMputee #FAITHoverFEAR 🙏🏽✝️,” the Bachelorette season 15 contestant, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24, sharing post-surgery hospital photos. Ayala’s amputation comes nearly 20 years after he was first […]
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Completely Snubs Estranged Husband Dean McDermott On Father's Day

Tori Spelling appeared to share a very telling message on Father's Day after she opted to not mention the father of her children.Rather than praise Dean McDermott for his role in raising their five kiddos: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5, Spelling instead shared snaps of her and her offspring enjoying the day with Lance Bass and his family.While spending the day at Calamigos Guest Ranch and Beach Club in California, the actress explained in her Instagram caption of her post showing her, Stella, Bass, his partner, Michael Turchin, and their baby boys posing together...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Ultimate Girls#Girls Trip#The Red Carpet Event#Mtv Movie Tv Awards#Rhony
HollywoodLife

Katharine McPhee Shares 1st Photo of Son Rennie’s Face In Father’s Day Tribute To David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed her son Rennie’s face for the first time in a photoset celebrating her husband David Foster on Father’s Day on Sunday, June 19. The 38-year-old singer gushed over her husband, 72, and showed that she’s so happy to have started a family with him in the caption for the sweet Instagram, which you can see here. “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry Opens Up About How He ‘Processed’ the Deaths of His Stepdaughter and Mother: There’s ‘Moments of Guilt’

One day at a time. Chris Daughtry opened up about how he's coping with the deaths of his stepdaughter and mother, who passed away within days of each other last fall. "I dealt with both differently, processed both losses very differently—the common denominator in both is the guilt," the former American Idol contestant, 42, said […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

158K+
Followers
18K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy