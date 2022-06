Benchmark Millage Rate to Stay the Same for 19th Consecutive Year. The city of Sugar Hill has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate of 3.8 mils, which is the same millage rate the city has adopted for 18 consecutive years. Without this tentative tax increase of 21.68%, the millage rate would be no more than 3.123 mills. The increase results from the reassessment of property values in the city by the Gwinnett County Board of Tax Assessors as well as new construction added to the tax digest over the last year, not an actual increase in the millage rate.

SUGAR HILL, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO