WATCH: Anitta unveils first look at her real-life character in Free Fire in new music video

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

Just in time for her collaboration with the popular video game Free Fire, Anitta is unveling the first look at her character Anitta-A Patroa in real life, with the upcoming music video ‘Tropa’ which is set to be released June 29.

The Brazilian singer looks stunning with a metallic blue outfit paired with matching high boots and silver hair in double buns, as she prepares to jump from a helicopter, joined by the rest of the characters Kelly, Moco and Shani.

A behind the scenes clip for the music video also shows the singer performing some stunts, including jumping from a zip-line, landing on the ground and strutting fearlessly.

“I choose every detail of my character. My stylist and I designed every part of the outfit, every detail: Hair, eyes, tattoos, everything. We did the sketches, sent them to get approval, and did some necessary changes,” Anitta revealed about the creative process.

Fans of the game can expect to use Anitta’s characters starting June 2, with abilities from different characters that are already in the game, as she doesn’t have a specific ability. She also has different outfits to choose from, including a leopard jacket, shades, and a similar hairstyle to the iconic character Harley Quinn.

“It’s an honor and a satisfaction to be working with Anitta, she is one of the greatest artists in Brazil and worldwide,” a spokesperson for the game revealed, adding “Anitta es loco!”

