A 22-year-old Thomson woman and her two young siblings drowned Thursday at Thurmond Lake. It happened in the Amity recreation area in Lincoln County sometime after 5:00 p.m. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Raven Powell drowned, along with 3-year-old Sawyer Powell and 4-year-old Mason Powell. It’s not known what happened or whether anyone was in the area at the time.

THOMSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO