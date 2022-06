FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) -After a brief break, the heat is set return tomorrow. The cooler air will be with us tonight with temperatures dropping back to the 50s. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow into the first part of the weekend with the high temperatures returning to the low 90s. The humidity will increase over the weekend and there is a slight chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. Slightly cooler air will return for next week. Stay with Fort Wayne’s NBC for your latest FIRST ALERT weather.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO