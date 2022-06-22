ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You’re a Memphis Rap Fan, These Are Essential Artists You Should Know Now

By Robby Seabrook III
 2 days ago
When a city catches fire in rap, it's often an open floodgates situation as the bigger spotlight on one place tends to reveal other talents and their rise is imminent. It has happened with New York City, it's still happening with Atlanta and now, it's Memphis' turn. Memphis is no stranger...

HipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo's Family Honors Him With Father's Day Billboard In Memphis

The family of Moneybagg Yo has seemingly proved 50 Cent’s claims of Father’s Day being an illegitimate holiday wrong with their gift honoring the “Wockesha” rapper. On Sunday (June 19), a billboard stamped with the names of his children and his mother appeared in Memphis crowning Moneybagg Yo “The world’s greatest father,” in addition to wishing him a happy Father’s day. He also reposted a video to his story featuring recorded audio messages from his children, who are clearly proud of their dad judging by their heartfelt messages.
MEMPHIS, TN
earmilk.com

8 Ball & MJG share new release "They Don't Love You" [Video]

Legendary Memphis, Tennessee duo 8Ball & MJG are back on the field with a brand new single "They Don't Love You" that further cements their long-lasting impact on the game. From the early 90's and 2000's until the present, they have collaborated with almost everyone in the game, and are still kicking with the same hunger as when they started. The new single, produced by MJG, himself goes back to their Memphis roots with its warm textures, lush wah-wah guitars, and laid-back funky drums, while the rappers drop a myriad of gems on loyalty, deceit, and the dangers of flattery. Both emcees set the tone with the opening hook which explains the theme leading to 8Ball's reflective verse about his experiences with fair-weather friends who only come around when they need something. MJG makes his feelings known in the second verse with his uniquely animated flow as he quickly points out how easy people will turncoat to get. What they need without thinking twice. In the end, the duo hopes listeners will absorb the message within to discern between true and fake friends.
MEMPHIS, TN
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU’s Vince Williams drafted by Memphis Grizzlies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive year, the Virginia Commonwealth University Men’s Basketball team has had a player selected in the NBA Draft. Vince Williams, Jr., who led the Rams in scoring and rebounds and was First Team All-Atlantic 10 last year, was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 47th pick in […]
RICHMOND, VA
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend: June 24-26

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. You know what’s wild to me? In 2014, a German server named Oliver Streumpfel set a world record for carrying 27 full one-liter beer mugs at once — and then broke that record in 2017 by carrying 29. That’s over 100 pounds of beer. Wild. But what’s even wilder to me is that the powers-that-be at the Guinness World Records said, “You know what’s missing from our books?” And some intern answered, “How many beers can one person carry over 40 meters?” And the powerful ones said, “Yeah, that’s what.” I guess that’s what you get from an organization with the same name as an Irish dry stout. But, hey, don’t let my negative-Nancy commentary stop you from achieving your dreams of breaking Mr. Streumpfel’s record. Heck, why not try it out at Crafts & Drafts, where a fine selection of regional and local beers await you?
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

WHAT IS OPENED IN MILLINGTON IN 2022?

1. Goodies to Eat is the latest restaurant to open at 7838 Church Street. The eatery offering a variety of home cooked items moved in and opened in May after the departure of A & J’s Catfish Station. T. 2. Earlier this year United Oil Change began operations at...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Highest-paying jobs in Memphis that don’t require a college degree

From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting victim crashes into South Memphis house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a shooting victim is dead after crashing into a South Memphis house early Saturday. Officer responded at 1:30 a.m. to a shooting on Arkansas Street near South Parkway. They found the victim, who had crashed a vehicle into a house, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Regional One where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a nice place to watch the sky get lit up with fireworks on our nation's Independence Day, you have plenty of options in the Mid-South. Graceland's All-American 4th of July Weekend: Graceland will host several special events and parties on Saturday, July 2 from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. and on Sunday, July 3, from 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. There will be Elvis-themed fireworks on July 3 and the Graceland Mansion will be lit in red, white and blue all weekend long.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police searching for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a man who has been missing since May. Police say Justin Bolton, 34, was last seen walking through a wooded area on Friday, May 20. Officers responded to a missing person call in the 4100 block of Raleigh-Millington on May 24. If you have any information about […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in southwest Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis left one man in the hospital late Monday night. The shooting happened at 643 W. Raines Rd. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in just after 10 p.m. The man was taken to Regional One. His condition...
MEMPHIS, TN
