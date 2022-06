You know, neighbors, we have so many lakes in this great state of ours that we sometime tend to forget that there are any other places to fish. There are literally thousands of miles of rivers and creeks in Texas that team with fish and if we do not get in on some of the action it is because we are not out there fishing those rivers and creeks. Texas offers such a diversified geography that when you start to discuss river or creek fishing, you can be describing everything from mountain or desert environments to the bayous in...

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO