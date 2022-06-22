ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Two teens arrested after allegedly shooting at Glendale police officers

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police say they’ve arrested two teen boys who allegedly shot at officers earlier this week and recorded it on video. Investigators said the teens, ages 14 and 13, shared the video of the duo sharing a single gun and taking turns firing a gun at officers...

www.azfamily.com

