Lewisburg's First Fridays after 5 celebrates Independence Day

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Downtown Lewisburg celebrates Independence Day with First Fridays After Five on Friday, July 1, from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy live music, meet talented artists, catch late evening shopping deals and have a refreshment or two, all free to the public. Everyone is welcome.

Live Music will be performed in the city green space by Allan Sizemore from 5-8 p.m.

Visit American Legion Post 69, located upstairs at 818 Jefferson St S., for their inaugural First Friday. They will be showing “Band of Brothers” on their big screen TV and offering free hot dogs and soft drinks.

Stop in and tour their newly renovated hall and learn about the history of the post and veteran activities in Greenbrier County.

Plants Etc. hosts Independence from Chemicals with Ashly, the Bee Lady, from Another Season Honey Farm to answer questions and give out information on saving bees and on the benefits of beeswax for skin care and the burning of beeswax candles for calmness and for purifying a room.

Edith’s will offer samples of The Good Crisp Company Outback Barbecue Chips, the perfect addition to your 4th of July barbecue.

Aggie’s will be open late and will serve adult slushies.

The Hub will host crocheting and knitting night. Bring your own yarn or use the yarn and tools provided. This event is free, and participants are asked to sign up in advance as spots are limited.

Declare your independence from the ordinary at CountySeat Art and Music’s showing of Holler Made – WV Creations & Innovations. 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Sheena Pendley Design & Photography will celebrate one year of having the studio in downtown Lewisburg — celebrate with them at their One Year Bash. Stained glass artist Lynda Weischowsky will be there for the unveiling of the new stained-glass window at the studio. There will be food, drinks, and a drawing for a basket full of local goodies and a gift card for a photo session. All landscape prints will be discounted as well.

Wolf Creek Gallery is serving a special Independence Day beverage and some in-store specials. Get a free reusable bag with your $50 purchase.

A New Chapter Book Store hosts author Sara Blizzard and her new book “As A Result.”

Now at The Shoe Box, state of the art 3D foot scanner. Stop by to receive a free foot scan and be entered to win a pair of orthotics.

Little Black Box Bra Boutique continues to celebrate its 15th anniversary with a First Fridays deal: 15 percent off any purchase of $100 or more.

Central Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate is excited to feature award-winning, watercolor artist Patricia Stine. Her art has appeared at Carnegie Hall and other local businesses in the area.

The Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center welcomes summer with art and music. July’s “Art in the Valley” exhibit features a collection of paintings by local artist Misty Murray-Walkup. Murray-Walkup is well known for her realistic oil and acrylic wildlife paintings.

The Visitors Center will also host The Skyline Bluegrass Festival Photographic Exhibit: A Remembrance of the Legendary Greenbrier County Festival, which was held from 1976-1985. The exhibit also includes photographs by local photographer Pat Bauserman. Refreshments will be served, and live music will be provided throughout the evening by Richard Hefner.

The Alderson Quilt Guild will be on hand with tickets for their 2022 raffle quilt. Stop in for an evening of art, music, and refreshments.

Humble Tomato will be serving a special Independence Day cocktail: Red White and Boozy.

Stop by Patina for live Celtic music by Patrick O’Flaherty along with complimentary drinks and Girl Scout cookies.

Finish off your evening at The Asylum with Thomas Taylor Band.

Continue celebrating the holiday weekend on Saturday with the Greenbrier Valley Theatre when they host the first event of the Al Jeter Music Series. The GVT is excited to welcome back the wildly popular lobby cabarets. On Saturday, July 2, check out A Little Help from My Friends at 7:30 p.m.

First Fridays is sponsored by City National Bank and the shops and restaurants of downtown Lewisburg. For more information check out visitlewisburgwv.com call 304-645-6646.

