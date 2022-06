A Susquehanna County man was sentenced to spend up to the next three years in state prison for the vehicular homicide of 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly in what state police at Shickshinny say was a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Township more than a year ago. 36-year-old Robert Ball of Lenoxville, pled guilty in May to homicide by vehicle under a plea agreement with Luzerne County prosecutors who withdrew the most serious charge among others, which called for a sentence of three to six years.

