Willmar, MN

Drug task force arrests three for possession of meth, other drugs in Willmar Monday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, June 20, at 2:21 pm, the Willmar Police Department and the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force responded to a complaint of possible drug dealing from...

Drug task force arrests three in Wednesday raid

Three people were arrested in a drug task force raid at the Lower Sioux Community Wednesday. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the Lower Sioux Community. During the investigation, three people were arrested for controlled substance crimes, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, in addition to a firearms violation.
Officers seize drugs, arrest 3 at Lower Sioux Community

(Morton MN-) Three suspects are under arrest after a drug bust on the Lower Sioux Community Wednesday. The Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville (BLRR) Drug Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the Lower Sioux Community, during which 3 people were arrested for controlled substance crimes including methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl in addition to a firearms violations. The investigation is ongoing. The task force members were assisted by the Lower Sioux Police Dept, Redwood County Sheriff's Office and the Redwood Falls Police Dept.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Three arrested on drug, firearm charges in Lower Sioux Community

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three were arrested in the Lower Sioux Community following a narcotics search warrant execution Wednesday. Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says drug task force agents found methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl at a residence in the community. Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force Agents also note firearms violations...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Three arrested, drugs seized in Willmar drug bust Monday

(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and drugs and cash were seized in a drug bust in Willmar yesterday. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the CEE-6 Drug and Gang Task Force, says at 2:21 p.m. Monday police received a report of possible drug dealing from a vehicle in the parking lot of the Willmar High Rise in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police searched the man's car and found 24.6 grams of methamphetamine, scales, several small baggies and $1500 in cash. The driver was arrested for 1st Degree Drug Sales and Drug Possession Within a Public Housing Zone.
WILLMAR, MN
Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. Gardas was shot when officers entered the home around 8:30 p.m., resulting in what the sheriff's office described as an "armed confrontation."
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Litchfield man sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses near high school

A Litchfield man, Cody Duane Mayer, age 29, was sentenced in Redwood County Court this month for drug offenses from a Redwood Falls traffic stop. According to court documents, on Oct. 20, 2021, a Redwood Falls police officer stopped a vehicle on Cook Street, near Redwood Valley High School. The officer had noted the vehicle had a cracked windshield within the driver’s view, and burnt out brake light.
LITCHFIELD, MN
Redwood County Court News for June 13 – 19, 2022

Aaron Dudley Johnson, Minneapolis: gross misdemeanor traffic – DWI – second-degree driving while impaired, refuse to submit to chemical test, local confinement 365 days, stay305 days for two years, credit for 57 days time served, supervised probation two years, fees and fines $1,015. Rebecca Ann Anderson, Hugo: petty...
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
Court appearance Tuesday for woman accused of stabbing patient in a Morris group home

(Morris MN-) A court appearance is slated for today for a 24-year-old Circle Pines woman charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another woman in the face, back and torso at a group home in Morris. 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Stevens County Court. Police records say Nazarian was working overnight at a group home February 13th, taking care of a woman described as a vulnerable adult, when Nazarian allegedly began stabbing the other woman in the face, neck and stomach. Nazarian then reportedly also cut her own neck. Her victim called police who arrived and found both Nazarian and the victim covered in blood. Both were taken to the hospital. In addition to stab wounds, the victim also suffered broken vertabra in her back.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
2 dead in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday

RENVILLE COUNTY -- It was a tragic day on the Minnesota River Sunday as two people died in separate incidents in Renville County.Just before 3 p.m., the sheriff's office said crews recovered a man's body caught in a log jam between Franklin and Morton. Investigators are trying to figure out how he died.Around 5:20 p.m., officials got a 911 call about a young male drowning near Vicksburg County Park. The sheriff's office said he was swimming with his family when he began to struggle and went underwater. Emergency responders searched for about two hours before finding him. They tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Neither victim has been publicly identified.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Six year-old boy drowns in Minnesota hotel swimming pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Police say a 6-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from the pool at the Holiday Inn in Alexandria, Minnesota earlier this month. He is identified as Japheth Peng. A release from the police department did not say where Peng from from. Police and...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
County Attorney, Juror React to Ulrich Sentencing

Gregory Ulrich, the Buffalo man convicted for his deadly attack on the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo in early 2021 was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. You’ll remember that on June 2nd, the jury found the 68-year-old Ulrich guilty on all 11 counts...
BUFFALO, MN
Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
Stearns County resident in their 40s succumbs to COVID-related illness

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department Thursday released the COVID-19 figures that include the 3-day holiday weekend. From Friday at 4 a.m. to Wednesday at 4 a.m. there were 4587 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19. Locally there were 112 reported in Stearns County, 22 in Kandiyohi, 20 in Renville, 12 in Meeker, 7 in Chippewa and 2 in Swift County. There were 19 COVID-related deaths through the period, including a person in their late 40s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Family mourns 19-year-old in Father's Day drowning

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- Lance Scheer's father Jeff told WCCO his son always made people smile. Playing with his nieces was some of his favorite pastimes, along with fishing and hunting. The life of the beloved son, brother and uncle was cut short on Father's Day.The Renville County Sheriff's Office said he was swimming without a life jacket in the Minnesota River with family when he began to struggle and went under. Despite attempts to rescue and revive the young man, he died at a local hospital.It was one of two drowning incidents on the Minnesota River on Father's Day. A short distance from where Scheer's body was found, authorities say they found 48-year-old Matthew Wrobleski in what they believe was a log jam.Last year had the highest number of non-boating drownings in a decade. As more people headed out onto lakes and rivers during the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said drownings went up, too. In 2021, 53 people died. In 2019, it was 35.Authorities across the state urge anyone heading out on our lakes and rivers to be mindful of the ever-changing conditions and wear a life jacket.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
Child dies days after being pulled from Alexandria hotel pool

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A child who was pulled from a hotel pool in Alexandria and hospitalized earlier this month has died, police say.The Alexandria Police Department was called to Holiday Inn on June 11 on a reported drowning.When police arrived, the 6-year-old boy was out of the pool and those at the scene were performing CPR.The boy was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He died June 15, according to police.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

