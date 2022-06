The City of Dewey is closing City Hall on Fridays in a cost savings effort as gas prices skyrocket. The move went into effect on Friday, June 17. City Manager Kevin Trease says it will take a month or two to see where they stand. Trease says it is hard to tell how long this change in hours will last. He says he read an article recently that stated that gas prices could quite possibly rise to $8 per gallon, which would make for higher prices on diesel.

DEWEY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO