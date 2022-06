Does the nervous system come with instructions for how it should connect to the body or must it figure this out during early development? A new model from researchers at the University of Southern California and Lund University in Sweden suggests that spontaneous movements made by a fetus in the womb (including those kicks) are a key step in getting the body's nervous system "wired up." The researchers' model, published in a pair of papers in the Journal of Neurophysiology, suggests that the complex circuits of the nervous system are not pre-determined by genes but rather are reinforced by body movements.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO