Biden Proposes A Gas Tax Holiday—Are Gas Rebate Cards Next?

By Sarah Brady
Forbes Advisor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OMJsD_0gIs9sVH00

On June 22, the White House proposed a three-month gas tax holiday to help alleviate Americans’ pain at the pump.

The announcement comes after national gas prices recently hit their highest recorded average, and as the president’s approval ratings continue to wane.

However, the proposal would need to get through Congress, where it faces long odds.

What Is a Gas Tax Holiday?

A federal gas tax holiday would temporarily suspend federal taxes on gasoline. The result would be a price reduction of up to 18.4 cents per gallon on gas and 24 cents per gallon on diesel.

On Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden would call on Congress to suspend the tax for three months, from July through September.

Democratic lawmakers proposed a federal gas tax holiday in February, but it failed to gain traction. Some lawmakers expressed concerns that gas retailers would respond to a tax holiday by raising their prices.

This particular policy might not save drivers much money anyway, according to Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at Edmunds. “The impact of the federal tax is cents and not dollars.”

But consumers have already seen some savings in states where gas tax holidays were adopted this year. That includes Connecticut, which suspended its 25 cent gasoline tax between April 1 and June 30. According to one analysis, 71% to 87% of the tax savings was passed on to Connecticut’s consumers during the holiday.

Maryland and Georgia also temporarily suspended state taxes starting in March, with similar results, and New York and Florida have tax holidays lined up later this year.

If approved, the federal gas tax holiday would be combined with state-specific tax relief to provide additional price breaks for consumers. This could be particularly meaningful for drivers in states with the highest gas taxes, including California, where the combined federal and state tax rate on gasoline is about 70 cents per gallon.

President Joe Biden hasn’t indicated that he will issue an executive order if Congress fails to act.

Can Consumers Expect to Receive Gas Rebate Cards?

Earlier this week, President Biden said he would consider gas rebate cards as part of a plan to help consumers deal with inflated fuel prices, but these weren’t included in the latest proposal.

His statement may come as a surprise to some. A White House spokesperson told CNN in March that gas cards were not being seriously considered. Officials also cited doubts the cards would be used exclusively for gas purchases.

The administration hasn’t clarified who might qualify for a gas rebate card or how much relief would be available.

Whether or not a gas tax holiday or gas rebate passes a deeply divided Congress, these fixes may act like a bandage on deeper economic issues, Drury says. He suggests that drivers may get a bigger financial break on gas by practicing regular vehicle maintenance and consolidating their errands.

“Even if you got a $200 gas card,” he says, “If you’re driving around with low air pressure and a clogged up filter, you’re going to burn through that $200 a lot faster.”

In the meantime consumers may get a break from rising gas prices, due to a number of market shifts. Among them are Federal Reserve rate hikes, a drop in the value of gasoline stocks, a slight reduction in domestic demand for gas and an increase in crude oil production.

On June 21, the national average price of gas dropped below $5, according to AAA—a small but welcome decrease.

State Stimulus Checks

Regardless of federal outcomes, consumers may end up getting the most significant relief from state-led efforts. In response to inflated gas prices and the rising cost of living, multiple U.S. states have approved or already issued stimulus checks.

So far, the following states have approved these maximum payouts for qualifying taxpayers:

  • Maine: $850
  • Minnesota (for frontline workers): $750
  • New Jersey and New Mexico: $500
  • Colorado: $400
  • Delaware and Hawaii: $300
  • Georgia: $250
  • Indiana: $125
  • Idaho: $75

At least 10 additional states have pending legislation for stimulus payments or other relief, including California, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

How Can You Save Money On Gas in the Meantime?

While consumers wait on these policy decisions, Drury warns against impulsive decisions.

“The knee-jerk reaction for some is to suddenly start thinking about buying a hybrid or an EV,” he says. Trading in for a more fuel-efficient car was common in 2008 under similar economic conditions, but as Drury points out, “The solution to a $5 a gallon problem is not to spend $50,000.”

His best tips for saving money on gas are much more practical: Focus on your vehicle’s fuel economy. That includes making sure your tires are properly inflated—which you can do for free—and checking your air filter. “That’s a $15 part, but [it] can have a profound effect on your fuel economy.”

