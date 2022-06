HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Integrated Pediatrics opened its doors in October of 2021, but on Thursday night they invited the public into their offices to look around. The medical office is doing something interesting by taking physicians from different disciplines and putting them under one roof. This way, families can see a doctor for their physical needs, and a psychologist for their mental ones in the same building.

