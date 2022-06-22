ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week, June 21, 2022: Meet Sunny

By WVUA 23 Digital
wvua23.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweet, handsome Sunny is hoping the third time’s the charm when he finds a new home with the help of the Humane Society of West Alabama. This precious ginger boy was most recently returned to HSWA because he was...

www.wvua23.com

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS
dogstodays.com

8 Signs of a Happy Pet Dog

For you dog owners, of course, it is very important to know some of the signs given by dogs through gestures. This is so that you can do the right treatment for your pet dog’s physical and mental health. Of course, you will easily know when your dog is under stress or depression. Usually, this will be marked by changes in appetite to become more aggressive or quiet.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Cat Rescue Adoption#Fiv#Housemates#Tame#Meet Sunny#The Humane Society#Hswa#Felv
a-z-animals.com

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended)

The Best Flea Treatment for Cats (Vet Recommended) This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Having a cat as a pet is all you’ve ever wanted. It’s...
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

20 Year Old Cat Abandoned To Shelter Finds New House With 101 Year-Old Lady

This touching story from the Humane Society in Catawba Region, North Carolina, will warm the heart of any type of animal lover. Meet Gus, a 19-year-old sanctuary cat who was sadly given up to the Humane Society of Catawba Region because of ‘ unexpected circumstances.’. Jane Bowers, executive director...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 9, 2022

Apollo - PACK Graduate! If you want to surround yourself with fun, Apollo is the dog for you! The handlers have enjoyed getting to know him at the PACK program and he loves greeting new people - especially if they give him a good ol' scratchin'. Apollo is excited to go on any and all adventures. Whether it's a quick trip to the store or a road trip to the mountains, Apollo is always ready to go! (1 year, 9 months old)
PETS
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Introducing Another Adult Cat or Kitten to Your Cat

Since I adopted Zeus, a mixed-breed puppy from a local shelter, I took an interest in the lives of stray animals and the adoption process. Bringing a new cat into your home can be a stressful process for your family and pets. Cats are famous for being inflexible and resisting changes in their environment. Although most of them enjoy the company of a fellow feline, it takes some time for these animals to feel at ease with sharing their space and resources.
PETS
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Petco Love and Black Dog Animal Rescue Encourage Pet Fostering

Nonprofit organizations partner for National Foster a Pet Month to encourage more pet parents to lend a (temporary) hand or home to pets in need during busy summer season. Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers philanthropic footwear collection, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets. Pet fostering is lifesaving and critical for animal shelters particularly during the busy summer season.
PET SERVICES
buzznicked.com

Stray Cat Sneaks Into A Zoo And Cuddles With The Big Cats

I love when two animals that are not meant to be friends become friends. But not just friends, best friends. You know those types that spend every second together? And that is exactly what happened in the Leningrad (St Petersburg) Zoo, the oldest zoo in Russia. The cat was a...
ANIMALS
InsideHook

How Falcons Improved Tourism at the Jersey Shore

At their best, birds can transform an outdoor space into something transcendent — there’s nothing quite like the sound of birdsong to make a yard or park sound that much more lively. Sometimes, however, the behavior of bird can make a big difference — there is, after all, a reason that the phrase “pigeon mitigation” comes up in various public works projects. (It would also make for an amazing metal band name, in my opinion.)
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
dogstodays.com

Some Information Regarding the Kerry Blue Terrier Pet Dog

The Blue Kerry terrier pet dog is one of the most mysterious breeds of terriers. This is because of the fact that even though the breed has been known by the Irish for at leas 150 years, nobody really knows where they came from or how they were first bred.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy