According to PWInsider, WWE held an ‘all hands on deck’ meeting in the WWE yesterday as Stephanie McMahon acknowledged the investigation pertaining to her father and former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon. Vince had stepped down as the chairman and CEO of WWE last week, with Stephanie taking over both roles. Vince is now being investigated for an alleged payout he made to an employee that he allegedly had an affair with, which resulted in Vince paying the employee out approximately $3 million dollars as “hush money”.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO