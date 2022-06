Former Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Coach Ernie Kent has been listed as one of this year’s inductees into the school’s 2022 hall of fame. Kent became the winningest coach in program history in his 13 year tenure posting 235 wins and 174 loses. Kent led the Ducks to five NCAA Tournaments which included 2 Elite Eight appearances. Kent was the first black head coach at the university.

