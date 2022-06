Out west, where cattle ranches have long held sway, cowhide leather may be losing its luster. "You can't grow a cow to spec," said MycoWorks co-founder Sophia Wang. "Cows just do what they do. So, that is what's remarkable about a natural material that you can grow to form."This material, an alternative to animal-hide leather, is made from mushrooms, under the watchful eyes of Bay Area technicians. The all-natural, plant-based alternative has none of the environmental or cruelty concerns that can come with animal skins.Bolt Threads is one of a handful of companies engineering mushroom leather through mycelium, the underground network...

