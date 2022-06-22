Woman charged in connection with Cape Girardeau Co. homicide makes 1st court appearance
By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
6 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman charged in connection with a homicide investigation made her first appearance before a judge on Thursday morning, June 23. Teresa Baumgartner, 59, is charged with tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. She appeared before a...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for a man that is suspected of shooting a Tennessee police officer. Police are looking for 34-year-old Samuel Q. Edwards; he is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, with brown eyes and weighing 160 pounds. Police said that Edwards may be driving a white Chevy Silverado with a missing front grill with a license plate of 88FW55. In a later update, officials said they had located the truck in Millersville, but Edwards is still at large.
Lake George in Marion, Ky. is showed on Monday, June 27 as mostly dried up. It's officially firework season and authorities want you to be safe while you're out enjoying your favorite firecracker. Lutheran Heritage Center and Museum featuring handmade quilts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. You can take a...
(Potosi) Two current employees and a former employee of the Washington County Collectors office are now facing multiple charges of stealing after their arrests last week. County Collector Carla Zettler has three counts of felony stealing, a felony count of forgery and a charge of official misconduct. Laura Laramore, a...
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested after police say shots were fired from a vehicle on Sunday morning, June 26. Joshua L. Wooley, 34, of Carbondale, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of pointing a gun at another person during an argument in the parking lot of Pirate Pete’s. Robert J. Czuprynski, 58, was cited for aggravated assault and taken to the Williamson County Jail awaiting his first court appearance. According to Marion...
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Zeigler Saturday night, June 25. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to single motorcycle crash around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday on State Highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane, about one-fourth a mile north of the Williamson County line.
Kentucky attorneys respond to abortion ban; some offering pro bono services. One lawyer sees far-reaching implications for domestic violence victims, sexual assault survivors, immigrants, and children. Passengers helped each other climb out of train cars following deadly derailment near Mendon. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Three people have died and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old male has died after being shot in the head shortly after midnight Sunday. According to a Sunday morning Facebook post from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, the teenager was shot and killed at a home in Byrnes Mill in a suspected accidental shooting.
(Iron County, MO) An Ironton man, 41 year old Jeffrey W. White, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle wreck in Iron county Sunday morning at 8:05. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say White was driving a van east on Highway 32, 5 miles north of Belleview, when it ran off the left side of the road in a curve and crashed into a tree. White was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say that Ashanti and Basheer Tucker were last seen in the 1900 block of Old West Main St. in Carbondale around 1:19 a.m. on June 24. 14-year-old Ashanti is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 13-year-old Basheer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Anna resident is convicted of domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. According to a release from the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office, a judge convicted 35-year-old Bradley Mathus on two domestic battery charges and five counts of child endangerment during a two-day bench trial in Jonesboro.
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) into a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Ullin. According to an ISP release, Robert Nelson, 56, from Ullin, was arrested on charges approved by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Cape Girardeau want your help identifying the woman seen in surveillance pictures. Investigators say she stole a wallet from a victim at a local business, then used the credit cards to go on a shopping spree. If you think you know who she...
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, July 7 for the new fire station. The ceremony will be at the site of the new station on Rand Street at 9 a.m. The city administrator, fire department and mayor will speak. In the case of rain,...
A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Marion on Tuesday night. 1 driver killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3. A deadly multi-vehicle shutdown Route 3 at the Union-Alexander County line for several hours on Monday. Deadly crash shuts down Rte. 3 at Union-Alexander County...
Willow Springs, MO. – A Birch Tree man has been charged with intoxicated driving following a crash in Butler County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred on Highway 51 near Fagus at 1:30 a.m. this morning. A 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Dylan...
(Cape Girardeau County, MO) The remains of a Marquand woman, 21 year old Jessi Wilfong who had been missing since May 25th, have been found following an investigation by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. A press release from Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson indicates information received on Saturday, June 18th led deputies to a location in close proximity to a previously searched residence. Investigation revealed the site of a recently dug portion of ground inside a barn structure where the remains of Wilfong were buried. An autopsy performed on Monday, June 20th determined the cause of death was a homicide. Teresa L. Baumgartner is facing charges of Tampering with Physical Evidence in a Felony Investigation filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Wednesday, June 22nd. The investigation is ongoing and officials anticipate additional charges. KFMO B104 News will have updates as information is made available from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department.
A Mississippi man faces two murder charges in connection to the death of a woman in Carbondale in May. Carbondale Police say 42-year old Jamar Boyd of Hollandale, Mississippi was arrested and is currently being held in Mississippi. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Curtis, who was reported missing May 3rd and found dead May 9th at a home in Carbondale.
