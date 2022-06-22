ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains mixed, Livestock lower

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
Wheat for Jul. was up 1.25 cents at $9.7650 a bushel; Jul. corn rose 7.25 cents at $7.68 a bushel, Jul. oats fell 14.75 cents $6.2175 a bushel; while Jul. soybeans declined 28.25 cents at $16.5275 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun. live cattle fell 1.70 cents at $1.3612 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 2.15 cents at $1.7315 a pound; while Jul. lean hogs was off .87 cent at $1.1185 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | June 21, 2022

As of Sunday, 95% of corn has emerged compared with 95% for the previous five-year average. The condition of the corn crop was rated 70% good/excellent and 6% poor/very poor. Read the full report here.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

