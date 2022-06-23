ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Police release photo of person of interest in San Francisco shooting

By Jessie DiMartino
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jLlM_0gIs7l4U00

The search continued Thursday for a gunman who shot two people , one fatally, on a packed Muni commuter train in San Francisco on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. as the light-rail train was moving between stations, according to San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Kathryn Winters.

Winters said police were initially called to the city's Forest Hill Muni station for a report of a shooting, but the train had already pulled away. Officers caught up to the train at the busy Castro Street Station, where they discovered the two victims, Winters said.

Police late Wednesday released a photo of a person of interest connected to the shooting.

Winters said the gunman and commuters aboard the train ran off as soon as it stopped and the doors opened at the station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wKreU_0gIs7l4U00
KGO - PHOTO: A gunman fatally shot one person and injured another on a moving light-rail train in San Francisco, June 22, 2022.

Winters said one victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second individual was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened ahead of this Sunday's Pride Parade in San Francisco and in the heart of the city's popular Castro District, which is expected to be filled with revelers celebrating LGBTQ pride this weekend. Winters said preliminary evidence showed that the shooting has no connection to this coming weekend's activities or directed at the city's LGBTQ community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oP1bp_0gIs7l4U00
Janie Har/AP - PHOTO: Police personnel confer outside the entrance to the Castro Muni Metro station following a shooting in San Francisco, June 22, 2022.

San Francisco Supervisor Myrna Melgar told ABC station KGO-TV in San Francisco that police informed her that the shooting occurred during a confrontation the gunman had with the victim who died.

"We do know the shooting happened after a heated verbal argument," Melgar said.

MORE: NYC subway shooting suspect called tip line on himself, sources say

It was not immediately clear whether the gunman and the deceased victim knew each other. She said the second victim who was wounded was an innocent bystander.

Winters said on Wednesday that homicide detectives were securing surveillance video from the train and the Forest Hill and Castro stations in hopes there was footage of the shooting that could help them identify the assailant.

MORE: 5 people to split reward for turning in alleged subway shooter

Police had released a vague description of the perpetrator, saying he was a man wearing dark clothes and a hooded sweatshirt.

Melgar asked any commuters who were on the train and witnessed the shooting to contact police immediately.

Comments / 319

DJ Dragon
5d ago

Anyone else see a pattern? What do these shootings all have in common? That's right, all cities. So when are they going to ban cities?🤷🏻‍♂️🤪🤣

Reply(47)
134
Deanna Fitzgerald-Hawk
5d ago

don't take guns away from responsible gun owner take them away from criminal . if democrats would quit cuddling the criminal, AMERICANS might have a chance.

Reply(19)
94
Dane Daniels
5d ago

This article is a classic reason people don’t trust the mainstream media anymore. Some nut job shoots some people on light rail at the Forrest Hills Station and the police can’t catch up with it until it exits the tunnel at the Castro St station. Those are the facts. Then the spin doctors get a hold of it and try to make some connection this a gay hate crime because the Castro st station is in a gay neighborhood and it’s a week before the gay pride parade.

Reply(8)
60
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect arrested in deadly San Francisco subway shooting

A suspect has been arrested in this week's fatal shooting of a man on a San Francisco subway train, police announced Friday. Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday in Pittsburg, a city about 40 miles east of San Francisco, after police released photos of a man they described as a person of interest in the case, said Officer Kathryn Winters, a spokesperson with the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Activity Near I-880 in Fremont

Fremont Police said just after 9 p.m. Sunday that officers are involved in activity in the area of Interstate 880, Fremont Boulevard and Alvarado. They ask people to avoid the area until at least 11 p.m. This story is developing. Check back for updates.
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Richmond man shot dead in Oakland Saturday morning

OAKLAND -- A Richmond resident was shot to death in the 1700 block of Broadway in Oakland early Saturday morning, police said.Officers responded to the area to investigate a report of a person down on the street just past 3:45 a.m., according to police.The officers and accompanying emergency medical personnel found a man with what appeared to be gunshot wounds at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.The homicide is the city's 54th homicide investigated by Oakland police this year, according to police.The man's name will not be shared until his relatives can be notified, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nyc Subway#Violent Crime
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man fatally shot over weekend in San Francisco identified

SAN FRANCISCO - Medical examiners on Tuesday said the victim fatally shot in San Francisco over the weekend was a 32-year-old man from Placer County. The Office of the Cheif Medical Examiner identified the victim as Samuel St. Pierre. Pierre was found Sunday around 10:34 p.m. in the area of...
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) - San Jose Police units were currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at 7:25 p.m.The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, police said. The victim was an adult male. The condition of the victim was not given at this time.  He has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the department said.There was no known motive or suspect at this time, police said.SJPD will update as more information becomes available, they said.   
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Double murder suspect shot by San Jose police, dies at local hospital

This story is being continuously updated with live updates. 2:12 p.m. — KRON4’s sister station FOX 40 in Sacramento identified the victim in the shooting as Michelle Gonzales, 29. 11:42 a.m. “Again, this is not the way we wanted this to end,” says SJPD spokesperson, Sergeant Christian Camarillo. 11:41 a.m. – “This was a very […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Tesla fire expands to 552 acres, caused by crash

(KRON) — Firefighters responded to a 300-acre fire in the vicinity of Tesla Road and Corral Hollow Road on Thursday afternoon, which is east of Livermore. As of 6:52 a.m. Friday, Cal Fire tweeted the fire had grown to 552 acres in size and is 50% contained. Cal Fire told KRON4 that the fire was […]
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Brazen Robbery in Middle of Southland Mall in Hayward

Hayward police are seeking the public’s help after a brazen robbery was caught on camera. The incident occurred Saturday morning in the middle of the Southland Mall and has some saying it’s another anti-Asian hate crime. The video showed the commotion that followed the attack. It reveals the...
ABC News

ABC News

715K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy