Baltimore Museum of Art Name Search Firm To Replace Outgoing Director Bedford

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art has named a search firm to look for a new director to replace Christopher Bedford.

Russell Reynolds Associates, a Washington D.C.-based executive search firm, will identify candidates.

“We chose RRA as our search firm because they so distinctly understand our vision for both this search and the institution more broadly,” said BMA Board Chair Clair Zamoiski Segal and Trustee Darius Graham.

After six years with the BMA, Bedford is leaving to head the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

The BMA’s search committee, will now work with the firm to gather input from the museum’s stakeholders.

“We have incredible confidence in their expertise and look forward to working with their team to further define the search process and our immediate next steps,” said Segal and Graham.