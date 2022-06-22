ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Museum of Art Name Search Firm To Replace Outgoing Director Bedford

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BDsn_0gIs7jJ200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art has named a search firm to look for a new director to replace Christopher Bedford.

Russell Reynolds Associates, a Washington D.C.-based executive search firm, will identify candidates.

“We chose RRA as our search firm because they so distinctly understand our vision for both this search and the institution more broadly,” said BMA Board Chair Clair Zamoiski Segal and Trustee Darius Graham.

After six years with the BMA, Bedford is leaving to head the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

The BMA’s search committee, will now work with the firm to gather input from the museum’s stakeholders.

“We have incredible confidence in their expertise and look forward to working with their team to further define the search process and our immediate next steps,” said Segal and Graham.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Bishop And Playwright Aims To Bring Redemption To The Stage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cycle of violence in Baltimore has shown no signs of ceasing but the cast of Redemption’s Last Call: The Reboot hopes their play can help turn the tide. The play is based on a book of stories about life on the streets of Baltimore. Now, the cast and crew of the play want to bring those stories to life on the stage at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center to incite change across the city. “We wanna save our city the best way we know how—by giving our talents,” Bishop Charles Carrington Jr. said. Carrington wrote the book after...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Mayor Scott Frees Up $300K In Funding For Pro-Abortion Organizations To Assist Women

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore will provide $300,000 in grants to organizations that offer abortion and family planning services, according to city officials.  Mayor Brandon Scott announced the funding award just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. He also said he was appalled by the court’s decision. I am appalled by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Men have absolutely no place deciding what women do with their bodies. Make sure to vote this election cycle if you support a woman’s right to choose. pic.twitter.com/Sup74yIHpy — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) June 24,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Pride Weekend Is Kicking Off

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Excitement is building in Charm City as Baltimore Pride weekend returns.  The city is expecting 50,000 people from across the region to come to the city for the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with a parade, a festival, parties, and more.  The event returns in person for the first time since 2019, which is the theme of this year’s celebration.  “The theme of our pride is ‘together again’ and I think it just means a lot to see everybody come out celebrating each other,” said Richard Finger, the chair of the Baltimore Pride Parade Committee.  The weekend kicks off at Gertrude’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

The Manor In Mount Vernon Has Become Baltimore’s Drag Brunch Hotspot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drag shows are quickly becoming the top-of-the-line source of brunch entertainment, scrambling eggs with a dash of sass and serving up some home fries with high heels. The Manor Drag Brunch in Mount Vernon has become the latest hotspot for all.                          “We have drag brunch here every single Saturday and Sundays,” drag queen Brooklyn Heights said. The host of Saturday shows, Brooklyn Heights says it’s a space where anyone can feel free. “You don’t have to worry about are you going to be discriminated against,” Heights said. “It’s just...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott Backs Union Vote For Walters Art Museum Workers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday called on the Walters Art Museum to allow its employees to vote on unionizing, saying union membership helped his family join the Black middle class. “Unions give workers the platform to unite and advocate for their own working conditions and deserve to be celebrated,” Scott wrote in a letter to the museum’s board of trustees. “Ultimately, the right of workers to organize and form collective bargaining units is a fundamental component of our democracy and, as such, must be protected.” Employees at the museum, organizing under the name Walters Workers United, announced in May...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County’s Johnny Olszewski Discusses COVID-19 Recovery Efforts During Capitol Hill Visit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski went to Washington, D.C., to meet with congressional lawmakers on Capitol Hill and discuss county concerns and solutions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. (1/4) I was proud to spend the day in Washington, DC as co-chair of @NACoTweets’ Large Urban County Caucus (LUCC), a forum for urban county leaders and voice for America’s metropolitan counties before Congress and the Administration. pic.twitter.com/QlPqsz3H7N — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) June 23, 2022 Olszewski said in a social media post that he met separately with lawmakers and White House senior staff to discuss the way that Baltimore County has been spending funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding is helping the county “get back on track” following the pandemic, Olszewski said. The county executive and co-chair of the National Association of Counties said he and other members of the Large Urban County Caucus went to Washington, D.C., to “deepen the discussion about the delivery of American Rescue Plan funding to residents” in counties across the United States.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

Harbor Bank Co-Financing $200M Redesign of Baltimore Arena

Harbor Bank of Maryland, a Baltimore-based Black-owned bank, will provide financing alongside syndicate leader Truist Bank for Oak View Group’s $200 million historic renovation of Baltimore Arena. The renovated Baltimore Arena is slated to be a top-tier venue that will attract major events and increase economic activity in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Name#Bma#Rra#Bma Board Chair#The San Francisco Museum
CBS Baltimore

Caribbean Carnival Comes To Clifton Park In Baltimore Next Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Trinidad-style street Carnival is coming to Baltimore this summer, the city announced Wednesday. The Baltimore/Washington One Caribbean Carnival is a two-day festival coming to Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore next month. The event promises “spectacular costumes, joyous revelry, and a generous dash of international flavor.” The festival will be held July 9 and 10, and tickets are $20. Admission for children 12 and under is free. An announcement Wednesday morning at City Hall included a performance. Learn more about the event and find tickets at the festival’s Eventbrite page.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Holding Job Fair Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is hosting a job fair next week to hire office assistants, bus drivers, custodial workers, hall monitors and other positions. The fair is scheduled for Monday, June 27 at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Western High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Job candidates are advised to dress professionally and come prepared with a copy of their resume and any other documents that highlight their skills. Candidates are encouraged to bring a copy of their RSVP receipt to avoid the check-in process. They should also apply for positions of interest on the City Schools website prior to the event. Potential employees should apply for positions of interest before the event, the school system said. On-site parking will be available on the Falls Road side of the school. Anyone who would like to register in advance for the job fair can do so at this link.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Outdoor summer concert series

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Hotel at Arundel Preserve will host its free outdoor concert series bringing entertainment to community residents all summer long. Director of Sales and Marketing for the Hotel at Arundel Preserve Matthew Jones shares more about the series.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

After Conservation, AVAM’s Iconic Giant Whirligig Returns This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s American Visionary Art Museum gets its trademark outdoor art installation, the Vollis Simpson Giant Whirligig, back on Tuesday. The 55-foot tall kinetic sculpture was disassembled and shipped to conservationists at the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park and Museum in Wilson, North Carolina in January after the museum got a $50,000 grant from the state to preserve it. North Carolina artist Vollis Simpson made the wind-powered sculpture from recycled industrial materials, a craft the former farm machinery repairman became synonymous with in his hometown of Wilson, where 30 of his works are on display in a park. Simpson and his two sons traveled to the museum the year it opened, in 1995, to personally install the sculpture, named “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” The sculpture sustained 27 years of rain, wind and snow since Vollis installed it. Now, the newly conserved sculpture will be erected in its same position Tuesday in what the museum calls a “dramatic” crane-assisted lift. According to the Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park, Simpson continued making his sculptures until a few months before his death in 2013 at the age of 94.  
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

LIST: How To Celebrate Baltimore Pride This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday marks the start of Baltimore Pride, and the city is ready to celebrate and recognize its SGL (same-gender-loving)/LGBTQ+ community with panels, parties, a film festival, workshops and, of course, a parade. The celebration is back this year with the theme “Together Again,” recognizing this is the first time the event has been held in-person since 2019. Pride is set to take place from June 20-26 at venues across the city The city estimates the festivities will bring 50,000 people from the region to Baltimore. Pride kicks off on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Baltimore Pride Center...
BALTIMORE, MD
howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Announces Public Meeting to Discuss Design of Ellicott City Safe and Sound Extended North Tunnel Project

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Howard County’s Department of Public Works’ (DPW) Bureau of Environmental Services will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, July 6th to share the design of the Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan’s Extended North Tunnel project. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. and will take place in the Banneker Room of the George Howard Building, located at 3430 Court House Drive in Ellicott City.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
60K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy