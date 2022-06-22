Breaking up Kellogg's: Why the maker of Pringles and Cheez-Its thinks splitting off Corn Flakes and Pop-Tarts is a Gr-r-reat idea

Adding Clif, Luna, and Clif Kid brands will create an over $1 billion snack bar portfolio for Mondelez. Oreo maker Mondelez International is buying Clif Bar for at least $2.9 billion, the companies announced Monday. The Clif, Luna, and Clif Kid brands are all included in the deal. Having the...
A new trend on TikTok claims people can make their own “healthy Coke” at home with a questionable concoction of balsamic vinegar and sparkling water. Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager break out the salad dressing and ice to determine if the mix really tastes like the classic beverage.June 8, 2022.
We’ve been experiencing a golden age of soda development—from the straightforward Mango Pepsi to the more unusual Coca-Cola Starlight. We’ve tasted smooth and creamy Nitro Pepsi and a brand-new version of Coke Zero. Of course, with all these drops, Mountain Dew couldn’t be left behind! The brand...
As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
Kellogg Company has announced a plan to separate into three independent public companies to focus on snacks, cereal, and plant-based foods. The Board of Directors has approved a plan to create three independent public companies, allowing them to focus on their specific potential. Source: CNBC Television/Youtube. The three new companies,...
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Business is sweet, both figuratively and literally, for Mars, a private company that has revealed some eye-popping sales numbers. On Wednesday, candy manufacturing giant Mars provided a rare insight into...
Coca-Cola has responded to rumours that its popular Coke Zero drink will be discontinued in the UK.Speculation started after fast fashion brand Boohoo posted to their Facebook page this week, writing: “BREAKING - Coke Zero is being discontinued in the UK”.The post caused a panic among social media users, many of whom said how much they loved the beverage.“They’re discontinuing coke zero? Nah this is my last f***ing straw,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another added: “WDYM [what do you mean] COKE ZERO IS BEING DISCONTINUED.”WDYM COKE ZERO IS BEING DISCONTINUED— bee 🍮 semi ia (@heavenlykals) June 21, 2022“How...
“Kellogg has been on a successful journey of transformation to enhance performance and increase long-term shareowner value. This has included re-shaping our portfolio, and today's announcement is the next step in that transformation," Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company's Chairman and CEO, said in the press release.
While nothing in life may be a sure thing, some bets are better than others. Investing in the snack bar business could well be one of those bets. Per Verified Market Research, in 2021, the snack bar market was worth an estimated $22.18 billion. That value is expected to top $38 billion by 2028. Then there is the market for nutritional bars, which Data Bridge said was "valued at $1.3 billion in 2020" and could hit $2.48 billion by 2029 – assuming an annual growth rate of 8.43%.
