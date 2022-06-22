ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking up Kellogg's: Why the maker of Pringles and Cheez-Its thinks splitting off Corn Flakes and Pop-Tarts is a Gr-r-reat idea

By Áine Cain
Business Insider
Cover picture for the articleKellogg's is breaking up into three new companies....

