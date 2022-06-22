ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information After Willie Hawkins Pulled From Burning Car In Detroit

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect connected to the death of Willie Hawkins on Detroit’s west side.

Hawkins was fatally shot on Saturday, May 7.

Police say he fled the actual scene of the incident and was found in a Ford Edge, where officers pulled him from the burning vehicle.

According to officials, the incident happened at the intersection of Woodrow Wilson and Virginia Park.

All tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest.

To submit a tip, call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org .

