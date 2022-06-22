ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Godfather Of Harlem’: Jason Alan Carvell To Play Malcolm X In Season 3 Of Epix Series In Recasting

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GiMX_0gIs7Gu500

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Alan Carvell ( NCIS: New Orleans ) has been tapped to play the key role of Malcolm X in the upcoming third season of Epix drama series Godfather of Harlem in a recasting. Production begins this week in New York on the series, starring Forrest Whitaker.

Created by Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein, Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. Season 3 will find Bumpy Johnson continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA. Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history.

In Season 3, Malcolm X (Carvell), the radical militant preacher who left the Nation of Islam and traveled the world to press for black political advancement, finds himself in the cross-hairs of danger from former associates, in addition to the NYPD, FBI and CIA.

Carvell takes over the role from Nigél Thatch, who portrayed the character in the first two seasons, as well as in the 2014 Oscar-nominated film Selma.

Carvell joins a stellar list of actors who have previously played the role of Malcolm X including Denzel Washington (Malcolm X ), James Earl Jones ( The Greatest ) and Morgan Freeman ( Death of a Prophet ), among others.

In addition to Whitaker, who also executive produces, Season 3 cast includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Giancarlo Esposito.

Godfather of Harlem is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Brancato, Eckstein, Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, James Acheson, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle executive produce. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer.

Carvell most recently wrapped a multi-season recur as Jimmy Boyd on NCIS: New Orleans, as well as a recur on Netflix’s The Baker and the Beauty. He’s repped by Sinclair Management and KMR Talent.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson On His 10-Year Quest To Bring ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ To Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. The eyepatch may be gone, but Samuel L. Jackson is still playing the hero. In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Jackson—best known for playing the one-eyed Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—plays a reclusive old man with dementia who is given a miracle drug to help him remember his past. Though the cure is only temporary, Ptolemy uses the brief respite from his impairment to investigate the death of his nephew Reggie. Here, the actor explains how it took so long to adapt the popular Walter Mosley book of the same name into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Spike Lee, John Legend, Al Sharpton Dissect Racism In America As Doc ‘Loudmouth’ Closes Out Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Loudmouth’s first images are of New York City in the 1980s, startling footage of frothing racism from Howard Beach to Bensonhurst back when Rev. Al Sharpton rose to prominence as an organizer, orator and agitator. The film by Josh Alexander follows the rise of sometime controversial founder of the National Action Network and former TV host. Sharpton has been accused of spotlight seeking. In the doc, that’s by design in that Sharpton, from early on, was deliberate about being loud, ubiquitous and on TV whenever and wherever possible as the best strategy to change...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Dana Delany Joins Taylor Sheridan Series That Stars Sylvester Stallone

Click here to read the full article. Dana Delany (Body of Proof) will join Sylvester Stallone in the new original series Tulsa King for Paramount+. Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society. Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Chris Brancato
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Bumpy Johnson
Deadline

‘The Rookie: Feds’: Kevin Zegers Joins Cast Of ABC Spinoff Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Zegers has been tapped as a series regular on ABC’s new hourlong series The Rookie: Feds, headlined by Niecy Nash-Betts. Co-created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter, The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced in a two-episode arc on Season 4 of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack. Zegers joins Nash-Betts, Frankie...
NFL
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Spanish Harlem#The Cuban Mafia#Cuban#Italians#Latin#Cia#American#Islam#Fbi
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Tytyana Miller Dies: Master P’s Daughter Whose Addiction Struggles Were Documented On ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Was 29

Click here to read the full article. Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rapper Master P whose struggles with addiction were documented on the WE TV reality series Growing Up Hip Hop, has died at the age of 29. The news was announced on Instagram by Master P. Although a cause was not specified, the 52-year-old rapper wrote that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.” “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P wrote. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family...
NFL
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Leaves Series

FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its stars ahead of its fourth season. While the show has already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has also decided to leave the team. Gomez played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and...
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy