MIAMI - A local organization held a silent march and vigil Saturday in honor of those affected by what they describe as the violent culture permeating the Broward Sheriff's Office. The Decarcerate Broward Coalition, a community organizing collective spearheaded by Chainless Change Inc., announced the event from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Highlands Community Center, 511 NE 44th St. in Pompano Beach.They said Kevin Desir, a 43-year-old Broward resident, was "killed during a mental health episode at the North Broward Bureau — a detention center that specializes in housing individuals with special needs.""BSO's own reports say corrections...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO