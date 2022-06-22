ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Watch: Blue Jays Coach Was Ejected Before Game Started

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10OKsu_0gIs69qS00

Coaches normally wait until after the first pitch to get ejected...

View the original article to see embedded media.

MLB managers get ejected from time to time, but usually wait until well after the first pitch to get tossed from the dugout.

Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez thought he’d try something different: getting the boot before the game began.

Prior to the start of Wednesday’s afternoon tilt between the Blue Jays and the White Sox, Martínez delivered Toronto’s lineup card to the umpiring squad at home plate. Soon after the interaction began, a heated argument broke out and Martínez was seen getting ejected by first-base umpire Lance Barrett.

The ejection stems back to Tuesday when the Blue Jays fell to the White Sox 7–6 in a lengthy, 12-inning contest. Both teams argued with home-plate umpire Doug Eddings throughout the game, which eventually led to Toronto pitching coach Pete Walker getting ejected.

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

On Wednesday, after his own ejection, Martínez could be seen confronting Eddings, presumably the result of some lingering ill-will left from Tuesday’s events. Eddings was assigned to work third base for the series finale on Wednesday.

Martínez’s dismissal continues a bit of a trend for the Blue Jays this season. Toronto manager Charlie Montoya leads the American League in ejections in 2022 with four.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Toronto Blue Jays coverage, go to Inside The Blue Jays .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Eddings
Person
Pete Walker
Person
Lance Barrett
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays#The White Sox 7#Fubotv#The American League#Takea
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of a game-winning goal in overtime by Nazem Kadri to win Wednesday’s Game 4. However, there’s now a lot of drama surrounding Kadri’s goal. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper claimed in his postgame press conference that […] The post Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Woman Got Way Too Close To Steph Curry At Parade

Steph Curry finally silenced the doubters and won his first Finals MVP award while leading the Golden State Warriors to the NBA title. But one fan trying to celebrate got too close for his comfort. During the title celebration parade earlier this week, a woman emerged from the crowd and...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Fires Back At NFL Insider: Fans React

On Thursday night, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk shared the latest on Saints running back Alvin Kamara's status for the 2022 season. The All-Pro is expected to face some form of discipline. According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Kamara is "bracing" for a suspension of "at least" six games.
NFL
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jabari Smith had tough reaction to being passed in draft

Jabari Smith entered Thursday’s NBA Draft as the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic. Instead, he wound up going third. The former Auburn forward was pretty disappointed upon realizing that he wouldn’t be going in the top two picks. Take a look at his reaction after the Oklahoma City Thunder selected Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick.
ORLANDO, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

78K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy