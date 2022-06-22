Lanes reopened after crash closes all lanes of I-77 N before Exit 85 near Statesville: NCDOT

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lanes have been reopened after a crash shut down all lanes of I-77 north near Exit 85, NC 268 Bypass, according to NCDOT.

The impact on traffic was major.

Drivers were advised to take Exit 85 to NC 268 Bypass east, turn right on NC 268 Bypass east, and follow NC 268 Bypass east to US 601 north.

