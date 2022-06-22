ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Lanes reopened after crash closes all lanes of I-77 N before Exit 85 near Statesville: NCDOT

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lanes have been reopened after a crash shut down all lanes of I-77 north near Exit 85, NC 268 Bypass, according to NCDOT.

The impact on traffic was major.

NC woman on methadone when arrested for DWI that severely injured 4 children: Warrant

Drivers were advised to take Exit 85 to NC 268 Bypass east, turn right on NC 268 Bypass east, and follow NC 268 Bypass east to US 601 north.

