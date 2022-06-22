ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier

Montgomery seeks new city administrator

By Catherine Dominguez
 3 days ago

Montgomery City Council is beginning the search for a new city...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Mayor Turner’s statement on Texas Supreme Court ruling on Texas Central Railroad

Please attribute the following statement to Mayor Sylvester Turner. “I support the Texas Supreme Court ruling that the Texas Central high-speed rail project has eminent domain authority under Texas law. I hope the decision will revive interest in the project and incentivize investors to move forward in financing and building the Houston to Dallas bullet train.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

New details on proposed tunnels used to drain floodwater

HOUSTON – The Harris County Flood Control District is looking at building eight large underground tunnels to alleviate flooding in Harris County. “One of the biggest benefits of going underground is less impact on the surface, less land acquisition,” said Scott Elmer with the Harris County Flood Control District.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CONCERT ON LAKE TO BENEFIT PRECINCT 1 VOLUNTEER DIVE TEAM

ROCK THE (Lake Conroe) DAM with Rewind Texas & Pontoon Party Group this 4th of July Weekend!! This is a 100% donated event made possible by the San Jacinto River Authority, Montgomery County local law enforcement, Pontoon Party Group, Rewind Texas, and many, many more. We will have people ready to help with parking boats, a designated swimmer’s area, food available (first come first serve), and porta-pottys! Pre-show special thanks & announcements will start around noon, we’ll be honoring a special guest, and all the men and women that fight for & protect our freedom. Dawn will sing the National Anthem and then we’ll just party! This is going to benefit the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Search and Recovery Volunteer Dive Team. This is the Team tasked with recovering victims who have drowned on Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy enters 'future city' phase of 2040 comprehensive plan

The city of Katy and Kendig Keast Collaborative, a Sugar Land-based multidisciplinary planning firm, are halfway through the phases of the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan. The plan consists of four chronological phases: “early engagement,” “existing city and plan direction,” “future city” and “plan implementation.”
mocomotive.com

5 events to visit in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, June 24-26

Here are five events in the Conroe and Montgomery area June 24-26. June 24: Watch a movie in the park. The city of Conroe hosts family movie nights. An outdoor screening of “Sing 2” will be featured. Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged. Cash-only concessions will be available. Movies begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. Free (admission). Heritage Place, 500 Metcalf St., Conroe. www.cityofconroe.org.
CONROE, TX
The Courier

Social Lites - Walden

No need to tell you that it has been hot and dry lately. Not only do these conditions affect humans and animals but it impacts our water distribution systems. If we lose electric power from Entergy during high water use periods, which occur mostly from morning hour lawn irrigation or during a hurricane, then emergency generators must be used. When this happens it will likely cause the water pressure at your house to drop dramatically. Residents can help the Walden MUD districts and avoid overloading the system by reducing their use during the high-water demand periods by adopting an...
MONTGOMERY, TX
KBTX.com

Madison County judge passes after battle with leukemia

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County Judge A.J. “Tony” Leago passed away after a hard fought battle with leukemia, Madisonville Mayor Bill Parten confirmed. Leago had served as county judge since 2019 and was running for reelection in 2022. Before becoming county judge, he owned a business in the Houston area. He was also the former mayor of Midway.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

HAY BALER FIRE BURNS 27 ACRES IN CHAPPELL HILL

Over two dozen acres and numerous hay bales burned after a hay baler caught fire Friday in Chappell Hill. Around 11:30 a.m., the Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire off of FM 2447 near River Bottom Lane. Upon arrival, firefighters found a round baler and hay...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
The Courier

Scenes from Conroe’s annual mass swim lesson

In a period of triple-digit heat in the city, the Conroe Aquatic Center participated in The World's Largest Swimming Lesson on Friday. The event is intended to build awareness about the vital importance of teaching children to swim and help prevent drowning. Last year's "World's Largest Swimming Lesson" set a Guinness World Record of 40,000 plus participants worldwide. The swim lesson was conducted simultaneously with all other host sites worldwide. Temperatures are set to hit 100 both Saturday and Sunday.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas is unlikely to adopt key provision of bipartisan gun bill — a red flag law to take guns away from people deemed dangerous

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The bipartisan gun bill that is on a fast track through Congress and backed by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn includes new state grants to incentivize red flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily seize firearms from people who are deemed dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
