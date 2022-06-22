ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Football Tweet About ‘THE’ Trademark Goes Viral

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Lg5Y_0gIs53aJ00

Welcome to “THE” Ohio State University.

Buckeyes fans can now take extra pride in the moment of saying “THE” in front of Ohio State thanks to the U.S. government approving the program’s trademark on Tuesday.

Following the nearly three-year process , Ohio State’s Twitter account tweeted a picture Wednesday afternoon with “THE,” giving a nod to SpongeBob SquarePants in the process. Take a look.

Ohio State filed the trademark application for “THE” in August 2019 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. However, the university’s request was denied in September ’19 as the USPTO stated that the university’s attempt to secure the trademark was “merely ornamental” and that Marc Jacobs had previously filed an application for the trademark months prior.

In return, the university insisted that the trademark would not be merely an ornament, and went against Marc Jacob’s application. Eventually, both Ohio State and Marc Jacobs settled their dispute in August ‘21 and now both share the trademark for “THE.”

While many people do not include “THE” in front of the university’s name, it has always been a popular tendency to do so by current football players and NFL players who previously played for the football program.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Ohio State coverage, go to Buckeyes Now

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Ohio

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Overall Recruiter For 2023 Class

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. Five-star wideout...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Players#American Football#Spongebob#The United States Patent#Uspto#Cfb Coverage
The Spun

Eli Manning Reacts To Arch Manning's Commitment

On Thursday morning, one of the more interesting recruiting stories in high school football finally reached its conclusion - for now at least. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to the University of Texas. "Committed to the University of Texas. #HookEm," Manning tweeted earlier this morning. The No. 1...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Response To Michigan Coach

Ohio State has enjoyed a huge recruiting week, drawing commitments from three class of 2023 wide receivers ranked among 247Sports' overall top 50. Two days after landing five-star prospect Carnell Tate, the Buckeyes welcomed No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Inniss and four-star recruit Noah Rodgers on Wednesday. As a result, a Michigan coach appeared to check on another Ohio State commit.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Texas Following Arch Manning News

Arch Manning has officially committed to the Texas Longhorns, making him arguably the biggest commitment to the iconic program since Vince Young. But Texas hasn't found a whole lot of success since Young scored that iconic touchdown in the Rose Bowl. Now that they have Manning though, fans believe their fortunes are about to change.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
The Spun

Ohio State Football Recruit Trolls Michigan: Fans React

On Wednesday, Michigan wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy reached out to Ohio State commit Bryson Rodgers. This conversation didn't go very far though. Rodgers, a four-star wideout from Widegrass Ranch, clearly wasn't very interested in what Michigan's coaching staff had to offer. After receiving a text from Bellamy, Rodgers responded:...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Mail

Ohio State University wins legal battle to trademark the word 'THE' for use on all Buckeyes merchandise - after striking agreement with designer Marc Jacobs to share the word

Ohio State University has won its legal fight to trademark the word 'The.'. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved the university's request Tuesday, recognizing OSU's claim to the definite article, one of the most common words in the English language. The school says it allows Ohio State to control...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

78K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy