Brooks Koepka Signs Up For LIV Golf Series

After days of rumours, four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka has officially signed up for the LIV Golf International Series .

The American will appear in next week’s second tournament at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, joining other new arrivals including Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer .

Koepka had been listed in the field to appear in this week’s PGA Tour event, the Travelers Championship, but withdrew earlier, making confirmation of his defection to the Saudi-backed Series little more than a formality.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was delighted with the capture, saying: “There’s no understating the impact that Brooks Koepka has had on the game of golf in the last five years. He carries a championship pedigree and record of success as one of the most elite players in the world. The addition of Brooks is yet another example of the incredible fields LIV Golf is assembling as we build momentum in our first season and look towards the future.”

The clutch of high-profile players appearing next week adds to the likes of Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who took part in the inaugural event at London’s Centurion Club. Koepka’s signature is another impressive one as the Series appears to gather momentum. Yesterday, it was reported that the PGA Tour will overhaul its off-season in response to the LIV Golf threat as the power struggle at the top of the game continues.

While Koepka’s defection to the LIV Golf Invitational Series is hardly surprising given the strong rumours over the last few days, he had originally vowed his loyalty to the PGA Tour , and, only last week, blamed the media for placing a black cloud over the US Open with its preoccupation of the start-up.

As with any other PGA Tour player teeing it up in the Series, Koepka will face suspension with no clarity as to if – or when – that will be lifted.