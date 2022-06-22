ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

How the Barren Sights and Sounds Create Fear in 'Winter’s Bone'

By Lucia Debernardini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the critical success of her 2004 feature debut Down to the Bone, in 2011 writer-director Debra Granik found herself at the helm of the Oscar-nominated drama Winter’s Bone. Not only did the film skyrocket Jennifer Lawrence into stardom, it cemented Granik as a master of her craft as she uses...

Collider

Natalie Portman Enjoyed the Challenge of Getting Buff for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Since somewhere around Phase 3 of the MCU, the women of the Marvel universe have been taking more of the spotlight than ever before. When Natalie Portman's Jane Foster was first introduced in 2011's Thor, she was largely depicted as a starry-eyed love interest rather than an astrophysicist, and for Thor: Love and Thunder Taika Waititi wanted to explore the growth of both these star-crossed lovers. In an interview with Variety, Portman spoke about the parallels between the characters she's portrayed over the years, including Jane, and her own career.
MOVIES
Collider

Why ‘Friday the 13th, Part 3’ Remains the Franchise’s Best Sequel

In the early 1980s, the horror film scene was undergoing a dramatic change. While most of the 70s were dominated by the supernatural and monsters in movies like The Exorcist, Carrie, The Omen, Alien, and Jaws, we also saw the birth of the modern slasher. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and the underrated Black Christmas came first, but it was 1978’s Halloween that would alter the course of film history. John Carpenter found horror in our own backyards through the silent, white masked Michael Myers.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Irma Vep' to 'Gloria Bell': When Filmmakers Remake Their Own Work

Not all remakes are equal. Purists will argue that classic cinema has no business being remade, considering the sheer logic that perfection cannot be improved upon. Cinephiles devoted to the concept of originality in film gripe at the frequency with which sequels, prequels, and remakes are spawned out of the celluloidal ooze, often only to be compared unfavorably to their source material. 2003’s Cheaper By the Dozen, which was recently remade into a 2022 Zack Braff vehicle of the same name, was replicated from a 1950s version of the same tale. Akira Kurosawa’s samurai epic Seven Samurai was remade by John Sturges as The Magnificent Seven (which itself was remade with an underutilized ensemble cast), and crucial narrative elements from Kurosawa’s flick can be found in Pixar’s A Bug’s Life. It’s simple: artists and storytellers often like altering or remixing the work of those who preceded them. But what happens when a filmmaker decides to remake their own film — perhaps to translate into an English audience, utilize new technological advances in the industry, or return to previously explored themes through a different, matured viewpoint?
MOVIES
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
Collider

How to Watch 'Elvis': Is the Musical Biopic Streaming or in Theaters?

At the peak of his prime, Elvis Presley was arguably the biggest performing artist in the world and the undisputed King of Rock and Roll. He was more than a musician; he was one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. It’s then no surprise that a musical biographical film centered around his life is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Black Phone': How the Masks Helped Ethan Hawke Figure Out How to Play The Grabber

The Black Phone marks another winning collaboration for Ethan Hawke, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill following 2012’s Sinister. Whereas Hawke plays a character trying to save his family from a malevolent entity in Sinister, The Black Phone challenges him to tap into the darker side of a horrific scenario by playing the villain. Hawke is The Grabber in The Black Phone, a man kidnapping children in a small town in Denver in the 1970s. However, The Grabber may have met his match in his latest target, Finney played by Mason Thames. Initially, the situation seems hopeless with Finney trapped in a soundproof basement, but then he realizes he has the ability to communicate with The Grabber’s past victims using a disconnected phone on the wall.
CELL PHONES
Collider

From 'Sausage Party' to 'Groundhog Day': 10 Great Comedies With Surprising Hidden Meanings

Trawl through any list of films with hidden meanings, and you’ll likely find that the term is almost exclusively applied to dramas. While some of the best-hidden meanings are usually borne from movies within the more dramatic genres, there remains a smattering of ambitious comedies which used their laughs to deliver surprisingly profound messages.
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Fails as a Legacy Sequel

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Jurassic World: Dominion.In case you’ve been living under a rock: Jurassic World is officially back in theaters for the summer, with an attempt to capture the hearts and minds of audiences for the sixth time since Jurassic Park premiered in 1993. The last film in the rebooted trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, is slated to be one of many blockbusters hitting cinemas this year, and it’s closing out the trilogy with a bang, playing on nostalgia and bringing back some of the franchise’s most iconic imagery.
MOVIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Father of the Bride’: Where to Stream the Andy Garcia Family Comedy?

What is a wedding without a little drama! In its June lineup of family comedies, HBO Max has brought out the wedding of the season with Father of the Bride. The 2022 rom-com is an adaptation of the 1949 novel of the same name by American novelist Edward Streeter. Prior to this present-day version, the comedy-drama has been adapted to the big screen twice, the most popular and recent one being the 1991 version with Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, and Kimberley Williams among others.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Great Action Movies With Surprisingly Low Budgets

Action movies tend to be about delivering spectacle, often through exciting fight scenes, crazy stunts, or over-the-top violence. With this understandably comes high budgets, especially in the world of Hollywood, where many of the biggest blockbuster movies that cost upwards of $100-200 million are action-heavy. Action scenes seem to sell tickets, and so action movies naturally attract high budgets.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Boys' and 7 Superhero Shows That Blew Our Minds

The Boys is once again embedding itself into our conversations with its wacky high jinks and colorful violence – and rightly so! The superhero genre has been around for decades, but when it comes to the small screen, it may be more difficult than ever to leave a lasting impact thanks to the amount of competition.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Must-Watch Horror Movies for Summertime

Summer and horror movies go together so well. So much iconography from horror films, perhaps especially from iconic slashers, ties in with the season. Whether it's summer camp, a crackling bonfire, a big lake or summer vacation, there are a plethora of horror films that embrace those hot months and all they offer to better tell their stories and frighten viewers.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'Moulin Rouge!' to 'The Great Gatsby': How to Watch Every Baz Luhrmann Movie

The auteur theory is a popular cinematic concept that describes a filmmaker who consistently applies the same thematic and practical concepts to their work. Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann undoubtedly falls into this theory. When you watch a Baz Luhrmann film, you know he directed it right away, whether you like it or not. His directorial style is both unmistakable and unlike any other filmmaker working today. Every single one of Luhrmann's films features a complex romantic subplot, lightning-fast editing and cinematography, and plots that move at a pace that can only be described as break-neck. Despite his signature style being polarizing for both audiences and critics, he's still maintained it for about thirty years now since his feature debut.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Things You Need to Know Before You See 'Elvis'

With the world gearing up for the premiere of the new musical drama Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes tidbits about this film fans can't help falling in love with. From cast facts to set secrets to who almost scored the role of...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

How to Watch 'Flux Gourmet': Is the Peter Strickland Black Comedy Horror Film Streaming or in Theaters?

It's never bland or straightforward with Peter Strickland; if he is cooking up a film, rest assured he’s about to stretch your imagination and serve up something you’d never have seen coming. Very few filmmakers get it right with unorthodox and unconventional movies as consistently as he does. From the enchanting piece that is The Duke of Burgundy to the imaginative Berberian Sound Studio, it's safe to say Strickland has quite a unique lens from which he views art. His penchant for sealing off his films from reality and employing exotic and distinct hyper-stylized perspectives set him apart from the rest.
MOVIES
Collider

John Carpenter's 'The Thing' Makes Surprising Box Office Reappearance

Nothing speaks to a film's cultural impact quite like making the box office top ten four decades after first releasing to theaters. The enduring passion that fans have for John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic The Thing has achieved just that after its forty-year anniversary re-release with Fathom on June 19. Despite all complications, and the re-release taking place on a Sunday, The Thing snagged the ninth spot in the box office reports at $500K.
MOVIES
Collider

Later, Luke: Why 'Star Wars' Should Move Beyond the Skywalker Saga

With the explosive final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi now released into the world, the question once again on everyone's mind is where does Star Wars go from here? It is a query that comes up every time a new chapter closes and, while the newest series had its issues, there was the feeling that it was a sendoff of sorts to old characters that we had come to love. It also was a show that was caught between two visions for the story. It relied heavily on nostalgia and reference while still trying to look into different parts of the expansive universe, gesturing at something more ambitious even as it was often restrained by its own narrative.
MOVIES

